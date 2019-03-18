Bayer Leverkusen's Julian Brandt: 'It's an Honour' to Be Linked with Real Madrid

TF-Images/Getty Images

Bayer Leverkusen's Julian Brandt says "it's an honour" to be linked with Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid.

According to German outlet Kicker (h/t AS, Football Espana), the two clubs are among those interested in signing the winger.

Brandt was quoted by Kicker as saying: "It's an honour that I'm being linked with such clubs, but as things stand there's nothing more to it than that."

Per AS, the 22-year-old has a release clause in his contract that will make him available for €25 million in the summer should Leverkusen fail to qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

Following Sunday's 3-1 defeat at home to Werder Bremen, Bayer sit in sixth place in the Bundesliga, five points off the top four with eight games remaining.

Given the season Brandt has had, €25 million could be something of a bargain in today's market if Bayer fall short.

A strong campaign from the Germany international has seen him contribute 13 assists in all competitions as well as seven goals.

Per Scouted Football, he was named Player of the Month in the Bundesliga for his efforts in February:

Football writer Ashwin Raman has been impressed with his performances:

Brandt typically operates from the left wing, but he has also covered on the right this season and has recently been moved into a more central attacking midfield position by Leverkusen manager Peter Bosz.

He has thrived in his new role, per Football Whispers' Andrew Gibney:

After a disappointing season on all fronts, Real are in need of an injection of fresh talent this summer.

Players who can make a difference in the final third are likely to be among their priorities, as they're lacking after Cristiano Ronaldo's departure last year.

Gareth Bale's long-term future at the club is also up in the air following Zinedine Zidane's return to Madrid as manager because of their lack of a relationship with one another.

There's a step up required when joining a club of Real's calibre and ambition, but as a versatile and exciting young talent with lots of potential, Brandt could be a good addition to Los Blancos' squad.