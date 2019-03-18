Bayer Leverkusen's Julian Brandt: 'It's an Honour' to Be Linked with Real Madrid

Bayer Leverkusen's Julian Brandt: 'It's an Honour' to Be Linked with Real MadridMarch 18, 2019
Bayer Leverkusen's Julian Brandt says "it's an honour" to be linked with Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid.
According to German outlet Kicker (h/t AS, Football Espana), the two clubs are among those interested in signing the winger.
Brandt was quoted by Kicker as saying: "It's an honour that I'm being linked with such clubs, but as things stand there's nothing more to it than that."
Per AS, the 22-year-old has a release clause in his contract that will make him available for €25 million in the summer should Leverkusen fail to qualify for the UEFA Champions League.
Following Sunday's 3-1 defeat at home to Werder Bremen, Bayer sit in sixth place in the Bundesliga, five points off the top four with eight games remaining.
Given the season Brandt has had, €25 million could be something of a bargain in today's market if Bayer fall short.
A strong campaign from the Germany international has seen him contribute 13 assists in all competitions as well as seven goals.
Per Scouted Football, he was named Player of the Month in the Bundesliga for his efforts in February:
Scouted Football @ScoutedFtbl
Julian Brandt on winning Player of the Month: "These awards always reflect your performance, so I can’t have done too much wrong in February. "I will definitely rub his [Kai Havertz's] nose in it and tell him that he has to step up his game in the next few months!” Banter. https://t.co/6oypjuUT8t
Football writer Ashwin Raman has been impressed with his performances:
Ashwin Raman @AshwinRaman_
Julian Brandt, 18-19. One of my faves for a long time, and he's been really good recently in midfield for Bosz (even though they pretty much play without a midfield ;)). His shot creation stats stand out even when in the attacker template. https://t.co/J2HKKzUEWy
Brandt typically operates from the left wing, but he has also covered on the right this season and has recently been moved into a more central attacking midfield position by Leverkusen manager Peter Bosz.
He has thrived in his new role, per Football Whispers' Andrew Gibney:
Andrew Gibney 🦄 @Gibney_A
Brandt is not the winger you are looking for. The @bayer04_en star has evolved and would suit a move to #LFC this summer. https://t.co/2xMCHnnSwF
After a disappointing season on all fronts, Real are in need of an injection of fresh talent this summer.
Players who can make a difference in the final third are likely to be among their priorities, as they're lacking after Cristiano Ronaldo's departure last year.
Gareth Bale's long-term future at the club is also up in the air following Zinedine Zidane's return to Madrid as manager because of their lack of a relationship with one another.
There's a step up required when joining a club of Real's calibre and ambition, but as a versatile and exciting young talent with lots of potential, Brandt could be a good addition to Los Blancos' squad.
