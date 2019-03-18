Report: Manchester United Not Interested in Gareth Bale Summer Transfer

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Manchester United reportedly have no plans to sign Gareth Bale this summer if he's put up for sale by Real Madrid.

Bale has endured a testing season in the Spanish capital, having fallen down the pecking order under previous manager Santiago Solari and been subject to whistles from certain sections of the home crowd.

With his future uncertain and the transfer window approaching, speculation has started to intensify regarding the Welshman.

However, according to Mark Ogden of ESPN FC, the Red Devils will not be making a move for the 29-year-old.

"Sources said United would not be registering an interest with Real due to the prohibitive cost of signing the player and his age, with their recruitment plans instead set to be focused on young and emerging talent," Ogden said.

