Barcelona Confirm Luis Suarez Will Have Tests on 'Strong Ankle Sprain'

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona confirmed that forward Luis Suarez will have tests on Monday on an ankle injury he suffered against Real Betis.

Suarez was on target for his team in a key 4-1 win, putting the Blaugrana 10 points clear at the top of La Liga. However, the Uruguay international was seen hobbling off the field at full time.

Barcelona posted an update on Suarez's problem on their Twitter account:

After the game, manager Ernesto Valverde said Suarez was suffering from a "strong ankle sprain," per Marca.



Samuel Marsden of ESPN FC provided a possible timeline for the striker's recovery and noted he's set to miss Uruguay's upcoming international games:

While Barcelona enjoyed a brilliant week—they also progressed to the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League after beating Lyon on Wednesday—the problem accrued by Suarez puts a blemish on it.

The forward has been enjoying a red-hot run of form and appeared to be hitting top gear at a crucial point in the campaign.

He didn't score against Lyon, but Suarez caused problems for opposition defenders with his movement, physicality and ability to bring other players into the game with his neat interplay.

While Lionel Messi, who scored a hat-trick in the win over Betis, hogged the headlines after Sunday's game, Suarez was sharp at the point of the attack again, scoring one goal himself and setting up one for his fellow forward with an inspired assist.

The goal he scored was a special one, as Suarez was able to dribble from the halfway line and finish calmly (UK only):

OptaJose summed up how effective the striker has been in the final third for Barcelona this season:

Suarez is one of a few players in the Barcelona setup that are indispensable. Aside from loan acquisition Kevin-Prince Boateng, there's no other natural centre-forward in the squad, meaning Valverde's side would be much worse off without their No. 9.

Barcelona face rivals Espanyol at the Camp Nou when they return from the international break on March 30. They're next in action in the UEFA Champions League on April 10 against Manchester United at Old Trafford; Suarez, a former Liverpool star, will be desperate to be ready for that encounter.