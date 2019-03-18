NCAA Bracket 2019: Complete Guide to West Region

0 of 9

The West region of the NCAA Tournament bracket has it all. A dominant No. 1 seed in Gonzaga? Check. NBA Draft prospects? Texas Tech's Jarrett Culver and Murray State's Ja Morant are in this quadrant. A prime Cinderella candidate? Morant and the Racers are garnering buzz in that department.

The West is one of two regions (along with the East) to feature First Four games, which kick off on Tuesday. Two No. 16 seeds, Fairleigh Dickinson and Prairie View A&M, will face off for the right to face the top-seeded Gonzaga in the first round. The following night, No. 11 seeds Arizona State and St. John's will play a play-in game, with the winner facing No. 6 Buffalo.

Here's everything you need to know about the West region heading into March Madness.