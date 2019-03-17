Printable NCAA Tournament Bracket 2019: Downloadable Sheet, Tips for Best Picks

Nell Redmond/Associated Press

Basketball fans are not satisfied by rooting for their own team or watching exciting finishes. When it comes to the NCAA Tournament, college basketball fans like to show off their expertise by filling out brackets and predicting winners.

Of course, many fans are going to make a trip to Las Vegas or take advantage of new laws that legalize sports gambling by wagering on the tournament games, but the idea of dominating bracket picks either in their office or on a national basis, heightens the interest that fans have in The Big Dance.

We offer the opportunity to make your picks by downloading this bracket and making your picks, courtesy of NCAA.com.

There's more to this piece than the opportunity to print out your bracket. We have tips for you to use when making your picks that can lead to success in the 68-team tournament.

Will all these tips pay off? We offer no guarantees because the the NCAA Tournament is not known for logical outcomes.

Jut go back to last year's first round when Virginia, a No. 1 seed, was defeated by 16th-seeded UMBC. The defeat by a No. 1 seed was historic, but the idea that a defensive powerhouse like the Cavaliers would lose to such a relatively unknown and unproven team like UMBC made no sense at all.

While we don't expect another 1-16 upset, we do expect several upsets along the way.

Great respect has been shown to the Atlantic Coast Conference, as Duke, North Carolina and Virginia are all No. 1 seeds. The last time one conference had three No. 1 seeds was 2009, when the Big East was represented by Connecticut, Pittsburgh and Louisville. All three made it to the Elite Eight, but UConn was the only one to make it to the Final Four.

Expect Duke and North Carolina to get to the Final Four this time, and if they do, there's an excellent chance that a fourth meeting will take place in the National Championship game.

Check out the KenPom efficiency ratings. Since 2002, only the 2014 UConn Huskies won the national title without finishing in the top 25 of the offensive and defensive efficiency ratings. The teams that qualify this time around are Duke, Michigan State, Michigan, North Carolina, Kentucky, Virginia, Gonzaga and Houston, per Harrison Goodman of the New York Post.

You can pick one longshot to make it to the Final Four. One team seeded seventh or lower has made it to the Final Four every year since 2013. Those teams include No. 9 Wichita State in 2013, No. 8 Kentucky in 2014, No. 7 Michigan State in 2015, No. 10 Syracuse in 2016, No. 7 South Carolina in 2017 and No. 11 Loyola-Chicago in 2018.

Speaking of No. 11 seeds, it is important not to dismiss them. Four No. 11 seeds have made the Final Four since the current format was put in play, and that's more than seventh-, ninth- or 10th seeds.

When making your bracket selections, you do need to find quite a few upsets. There have been at least 10 upsets in 27 of the 34 years the tournament has had its current format. So if you like the favorites, fill out your bracket, and then go back and make sure you have at least 10 upsets (where the lower seeded team was at least two spots worse than its opponent) throughout the tournament, per Daniel Wilco of NCAA.com.

Don't pick teams that had losing conference records to win more than one game in the conference tournament. Of the 41 teams that historically fit that category, only six have won more than one game. This year, Ohio State, Minnesota, St. John's and Oklahoma fit that category. Stay away fro the Buckeyes, Golden Gophers, Red Storm and Sooners.