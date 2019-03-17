Printable NCAA Tournament Bracket 2019: Easy-to-Print Sheet with Tournament Tips

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Every person has a different strategy when it comes to filling out NCAA tournament brackets.

Diehard basketball fans will delve into the bracket and break down the X's and O's of every matchup to tell you the victor.

Casual observers of college basketball can choose winners from a variety of unique methods, whether it be by mascots or team colors.

You can also take recent March Madness history into account when selecting which teams will make deep runs into the tournament.

Regardless of how you choose to fill out your bracket, you need to print one out first, and you can do so by going to NCAA.com.

Tournament Tips

Put Trust in No. 1 Seeds

With the exception of Virginia's first-round upset a year ago, No. 1 seeds have fared well at the NCAA tournament.

In each of the last four years, at least one top seed has played in the national championship and a pair of No. 1 seeds have played each other in the final on two occurrences in 2015 and 2017.

Even in 2014, when a No. 7 and No. 8 seed squared off in the final, top-seeded Florida made its way to the Final Four.

The last Final Four to be played without one of the top four teams in the nation was 2011, when UConn came out on top as a No. 3 seed.

Of the four No. 1 seeds in the 2019 NCAA tournament, Duke is likely to be the program fans pick the most to make the Final Four given the incredible performances it has put together when at full strength.

But Virginia, North Carolina and Gonzaga are all more than capable of advancing to Minneapolis as well.

North Carolina has the best recent history of the three other No. 1 seeds, as it won the title in 2017 and was a runner-up to Villanova in 2016.

Gonzaga's last appearance in the Final Four came in 2017, when it fell to the Tar Heels in the final, while Virginia is looking to make its first Final Four appearance since 1984.

Of the four No. 1 seeds, Virginia is likely to have the least amount of trust from fans given its first-round exit in 2018 and failure to get out of the first weekend in 2015 and 2017.

Have Faith in Programs with Experienced Coaches

If you go down the list of Final Four participants over the last five years, a majority of the teams have been led by experienced coaches.

In 2018, Jay Wright, John Beilein and Bill Self brought their respective teams to the Final Four alongside Cinderella Loyola-Chicago.

Two years ago, Roy Williams, Mark Few, Dana Altman and Frank Martin were the coaching quartet in the Final Four.

One of the reasons why well-coached teams make it so far is the men on the bench have been a part of almost every situation possible in their careers and know how to keep their squads calm during March Madness.

When you look past the No. 1 seeds, Beilein's Michigan Wolverines are a No. 2 seed in the West Region, while Izzo's Michigan State Spartans reside in Duke's bracket as the second-seeded team.

If you look even deeper down the seed list, Self and his Kansas Jayhawks are a No. 4 seed in North Carolina's bracket, while the dangers of Jim Boeheim's zone defense at Syracuse looms large in the second round for Gonzaga.

While there will be some teams that advance deep into March without longtime head coaches at the helm, a majority of the programs left standing in the Elite Eight or Final Four will have legendary coaches on their respective benches.

