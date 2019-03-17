NCAA Tournament 2019 Odds: Duke Heavy Favorites to Win Title over UVA, Gonzaga

Chuck Burton/Associated Press

Zion Williamson and the Duke Blue Devils are the overall No. 1 seed in the 2019 NCAA men's basketball tournament.

They are also the betting favorites.

Duke checks in at +190 (bet $100 to win $190) to cut down the nets as champions in the latest odds. There is some ACC flavor on top, as Virginia (+600) and North Carolina (+1000) sport the second- and fourth-best odds, respectively.

Gonzaga, the other No. 1 seed, is third at +650.

There is a reason the Blue Devils are the favorites.

Williamson returned from the knee injury he suffered during a Feb. 20 loss to the Tar Heels for the ACC tournament and led Duke to a championship with wins over Syracuse, North Carolina and Florida State. The fact that the Blue Devils prevailed in the conference tournament answered any lingering questions about how they would look with Williamson back after losing three games while he was sidelined.

With Williamson healthy, the Blue Devils defeated Kentucky, Texas Tech and Auburn out of conference and Virginia two times during ACC play.

They are more than just the projected No. 1 pick, as RJ Barrett and Cam Reddish are potential top-five picks as well. Williamson and Barrett can attack the basket in one-on-one situations and hit Reddish on the outside when defenders collapse.

Those looking for a value pick should at least glance at Duke's rivals, though, as North Carolina went 2-1 against the Blue Devils and lost the ACC tournament game with Williamson on the floor by a mere one point.

The Tar Heels also have a No. 1 seed—and the path that comes with it—and a legendary coach in Roy Williams leading the way.

Duke is the best bet to win the title, but North Carolina's odds are intriguing by comparison.