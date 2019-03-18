2019 NCAA Bracket Predictions: Best Picks for Every Matchup

13 of 16

No. 1 Virginia over No. 12 Oregon

Even if I'm wrong about Oregon and UC Irvine pulling off first-round upsets, this is an easy pick if Virginia has to face Kansas State or Wisconsin. The Cavaliers ended up in the weakest half-region of any Nos. 1 or 2 seed, and this team is at least going to the Elite Eight, recent history be darned.

Oregon's offense had trouble scoring against most Pac-12 opponents. It might not even get to 45 points against this pack-line defense.

No. 2 Tennessee over No. 6 Villanova

If this is another one of those years in which Villanova is going to shoot close to 50 percent from three-point range for the tournament, maybe the upset happens here. After all, Tennessee's three-point defense is probably its biggest weakness (see: two games vs. Auburn).

But I expect Tennessee's physicality to be too much for Villanova. Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree won't be able to slow down Grant Williams. Admiral Schofield will get just about anywhere he wants against an average defense. And not-so-secret weapon Jordan Bone is going to carve up the Wildcats.

No. 1 Virginia over No. 2 Tennessee

Virginia's performance against Florida State in the ACC tournament makes this a scary pick. The Seminoles kind of bullied the Cavs into submission, targeting Kihei Clark in isolation plays and shooting 66.7 percent from inside the arc against a defense designed to stop that exact thing from happening.

Physically, Tennessee is similar to FSU.

But I also remember a Virginia game against Florida State from early January in which the Cavaliers led 65-39 with two minutes remaining before letting the walk-ons turn it into a 13-point game. Maybe the ACC tournament game was the anomaly, and it's unlikely the Cavaliers will get beaten with contested baseline jumpers again. And they probably won't shoot 5-of-24 from three-point range, either.

At long last, Tony Bennett gets to the Final Four.