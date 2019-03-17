March Madness 2019: Who Got Screwed in the NCAA Bracket?

1 of 8

Kathy Kmonicek/Associated Press

As great as it is that Belmont was able to sneak into the First Four, the Bruins were just one of the many worthy mid-major at-large candidates this year.

Lipscomb, Furman and Toledo all went 25-7 with respectable metrics. Hofstra, South Dakota State and Campbell all had good records—the first two more so than Campbell—and one of the most electric scorers in the nation. Any member of that group would have been an entertaining inclusion.

But UNC Greensboro will go down in history as the small school that got screwed the hardest this year.

The Spartans went 28-6 and only lost one game to a team outside the NET top 15—a road game against No. 41 Furman. All six were Quadrant 1 results, as were UNCG's neutral-site win over Furman and its road win over East Tennessee State.

In the loss at Kentucky, the Spartans led with nine minutes remaining. In the loss at LSU, they put up 91 points and only fell by six. And in the SoCon championship game against Wofford, they were up for the majority of the first 35 minutes before going colder than a polar vortex, scoring three points in the final five minutes.

They avoided bad losses. They competed well. They deserved to get in. And the selection committee agreed.

Until Oregon beat Washington in the Pac-12 tournament. The NCAA's David Worlock announced on Twitter that UNC Greensboro was the team that got bumped out by that result.

It was the worst possible scenario for mid-majors across the country. We were all rooting for bid thieves in the MAC, Mountain West and AAC tournaments, hoping that it would be teams like St. John's, Arizona State or NC State that got left out. Instead, not only was it a mid major kicked to the curb, but it was a major-conference bid thief doing the kicking.

Brutal stuff. And when the Arizona State vs. St. John's First Four game is an unwatchable brick-fest, you best believe there will be many "UNCG would have been better!" tweets.