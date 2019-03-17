NCAA Bracket 2019: Complete Guide to East Region

0 of 9

Nell Redmond/Associated Press

The 2019 NCAA Tournament bracket is set, with games scheduled to begin on Tuesday. The bracket's East region will be garnering the most attention, due to the presence of a star-studded (and top-seeded) Duke. But there's no shortage of other intrigue.

The East region includes two of the First Four matchups, pitting North Dakota State against North Carolina Central for the right to face Duke, and a pair of No. 11 seeds in Temple and Belmont will face off for the right to play No. 6 Maryland.

Other teams in the region this year include LSU, Mississippi State, Michigan State and Yale — a good mix of top-tier talent and a few intriguing underdogs.

Here's everything you need to know about what should be the most high-profile region of the March Madness bracket.