NASCAR at California 2019 Results: Kyle Busch Earns 200th Career Win

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Kyle Busch coasted to victory in the Auto Club 400 at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California.

This is Busch's second straight win after he captured the checkered flag in the TicketGuardian 500 last week. He also now has 200 career wins across NASCAR's various series.

Busch crossed the finish line 2.354 seconds ahead of Joey Logano and led 134 of the 200 laps, putting in a dominant performance Sunday.

Brad Keselowski, Kevin Harvick and Ryan Blaney rounded out the top five. Here are the top 10 finishers, with the full leaderboard available on NASCAR.com:

Auto Club 400 Leaderboard

1. Kyle Busch

2. Joey Logano

3. Brad Keselowski

4. Kevin Harvick

5. Ryan Blaney

6. Kurt Busch

7. Denny Hamlin

8. Martin Truex Jr.

9. Aric Almirola

10. Austin Dillon

Richard Petty is the only other driver with 200 career NASCAR wins, to put Busch's achievement into perspective.

As Sunday's race reached the final stretch, it became clear Logano needed either a caution or a catastrophic error from Busch's No. 18 car in order to climb into first place. The Fox broadcast noted the final caution in Fontana occurred, on average, with 12 laps to go, so the door wasn't closed for Logano.

But Logano didn't get a lifeline, and the clean finish allowed Busch to cruise on the final lap.

Busch's historic win wasn't without drama. He was assessed a penalty for speeding on pit road in the final stage, which knocked him back into the middle of the field. Even his fans seemed to start losing hope.

However, Busch almost immediately moved into the top 10 before the racing gods smiled down upon him. With 37 laps to go, the yellow flag waved after Bubba Wallace blew a tire. Busch was among the drivers who opted against pitting and remained on the track right before the caution. As a result, he surged up the leaderboard.

Keselowski took the lead after the restart but couldn't hold off Busch for too long. Busch was unassailable once he reclaimed the top spot.

Busch is already assured of a playoff berth based on his two wins. He padded his overall point total by winning each of the first two stages.

Fresh off an 11th-place finish last week, Clint Bowyer had a race to forget at Fontana. Engine trouble forced the No. 14 car to the garage midway through the race, and his team waved the white flag after he completed 130 laps.

Bowyer at least made light of his last-place finish:

Jimmie Johnson was largely a nonfactor as well. He finished in 17th place and failed to lead a lap despite starting from the 11th position.

The Monster Energy Series moves on to Martinsville Speedway for the STP 500 on March 24. Bowyer is the defending champion, while Logano won the First Data 500 last year, the fall race in Ridgeway, Virginia.