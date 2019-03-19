Ranking the Top Freshmen in the 2019 NCAA Tournament

0 of 11

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

By the time March Madness rolls around, the freshmen who arrived on campus several months prior as green, inexperienced newbies are now seasoned college basketball veterans.

However, the NCAA tournament is a different animal.

That's why that mid-major No. 12 seed with a senior-heavy lineup is always such an intriguing upset pick over the major conference No. 5 seed with a bunch of high-profile freshmen.

Not all freshmen wilt under the pressure of the Big Dance, though. Names like Carmelo Anthony and Anthony Davis should be all the proof you need.

So, which freshmen will have the biggest impact this time around? We've compiled some honorable mentions and ranked the top 10, based not on NBA upside or overall ability, but simply on who will make the biggest mark on their team's success in this year's tournament.