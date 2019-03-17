NBA Rumors: CJ McCollum's Knee Injury Diagnosed as Popliteus Strain

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 17, 2019

SAN ANTONIO, TX - MARCH 16: C.J. McCollum #3 of the Portland Trail Blazers was injured after a drive to the basket against the San Antonio Spurs at AT&T Center on March 16, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas.
Ronald Cortes/Getty Images

With just over three weeks remaining in the regular season, the Portland Trail Blazers will reportedly be without star guard CJ McCollum for at least seven days. 

Per ESPN's Adrian WojnarowskiMcCollum will be re-examined in one week after his knee injury was diagnosed as a popliteus strain. 

McCollum was carried off the court during Saturday's 108-103 loss to the San Antonio Spurs when his foot turned inward and Jakob Poeltl landed on it attempting to block a layup in the third quarter. 

After the game, McCollum told reporters X-rays came back negative but he didn't know more than that. 

"I don't have a lot of information besides it's painful," McCollum said, via ESPN.com's Michael C. Wright. "I didn't hear anything pop. It was just an immediate discomfort and pain. It was an uncomfortable feeling. You never want to leave the court like that, but it happens."

Per the Sports Injury Clinic, a popliteus injury makes it difficult to fully straighten the knee. Treatment includes stretching the hamstring muscles several times each day and receiving deep tissue massages. 

McCollum ranks second on the Blazers in scoring (21.3 points per game) and ranks fourth in three-point percentage (38.0). He will miss at least three games before his knee is re-examined. 

Portland is currently the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference with a 42-27 record. 

