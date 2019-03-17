NCAA Bracket 2019: Complete Guide to Midwest RegionMarch 18, 2019
NCAA Bracket 2019: Complete Guide to Midwest Region
The Midwest Region of the 2019 NCAA tournament is headlined by No. 1 seed North Carolina, but the Tar Heels won't have an easy road to the Final Four.
High-profile schools in Kentucky and Kansas also call the Midwest Region home, as well as two teams who will be popular Cinderella picks—Wofford and New Mexico State.
With three bluebloods, one of the best mid-major teams in the country and plenty of potential upsets in store, there will be no shortage of excitement on the road to the Final Four.
Before the tournament gets underway, here's a full breakdown of the Midwest Region.
First Round Schedule and TV Info
Thursday
(Games in Salt Lake City, UT)
No. 5 Auburn (Spread: -7.5) vs. No. 12 New Mexico State, 1:20 p.m. ET, TNT
No. 4 Kansas (-8.5) vs. No. 13 Northeastern, 3:50 p.m. ET, TNT
(Games in Jacksonville, FL)
No. 2 Kentucky (-21.5) vs. No. 15 Abilene Christian, 7 p.m. ET, CBS
No. 7 Wofford (-2) vs. No. 10 Seton Hall, 9:30 p.m. ET, CBS
Friday
(Games in Columbus, OH)
No. 8 Utah State (-2.5) vs. No. 9 Washington, 6:45 p.m. ET, TNT
No. 1 North Carolina (-24.5) vs. No. 16 Iona, 9:15 p.m. ET, TNT
(Games in Tulsa, OK)
No. 3 Houston (-12.5) vs. No. 14 Georgia State, 7:15 p.m., TBS
No. 6 Iowa State (-6) vs. No. 11 Ohio State, 9:45 p.m. ET, TBS
Spread information courtesy of Caesers Entertainment.
Must-See Games
No. 5 Auburn vs. No. 12 New Mexico State
Auburn is flying high after a 20-point win over Tennessee in the SEC tournament championship game. They've won eight in a row entering the NCAA tournament, including another win over the Volunteers and a victory over Mississippi State.
It would be fair to say the Tigers have momentum on their side.
But if that's the case, what do you call a 19-game winning streak?
That's what New Mexico State is riding after 15-1 run through the WAC regular-season schedule and a conference tournament title.
The Aggies were a No. 12 seed last year as well, falling to Clemson by 11 points in the first round.
This year's team rebounds as well as any in the nation on both ends of the floor, and they finished 39th in KenPom's offensive efficiency.
This one certainly has the potential to be a classic 5 vs. 12 upset special.
No. 7 Wofford vs. No. 10 Seton Hall
Seton Hall will be the first NCAA tournament test for a Wofford team that has its sights set on a deep March Madness run.
The Terriers won 29 games and went a perfect 18-0 in a good Southern Conference.
We'll take more about them in a bit, but in a nutshell, they can shoot you out of the gym.
As for Seton Hall, they don't have the resume of your average No. 10 seed with six Quadrant 1 wins, including a victory over the Midwest Region's No. 2 seed Kentucky.
The Cinderella story could end early for Wofford, and the Pirates could pick up the glass slipper and run.
Top Storylines
- at ISU (Jan. 5): Iowa State 77, Kansas 60
- at KU (Jan. 12): Kansas 80, Iowa State 76
- Big 12 Title Game: Iowa State 78, Kansas 66
Three Bluebloods in One Region
North Carolina, Kentucky and Kansas all in the same bracket.
Now there's something you don't see every year.
Granted, this was a down year for the Jayhawks and they have some key players watching from the sidelines, but they're still a supremely talented group capable of going on a run with Bill Self guiding the way.
These teams rank first (North Carolina, 17), second (Kansas, 14) and fourth (Kentucky, 12) all-time in most No. 1 seeds, with the Tar Heels adding another tally to that total this year.
Who will emerge from the region? Or will No. 3 seed Houston or one of the lower seeds crash the party?
Wofford Terriers: The Best Team You've Never Heard Of
Again, we're going to talk at length about Wofford in a few slides, so we'll keep this short and sweet.
This is not your run-of-the-mill, upstart small school.
The Terriers finished the season at No. 13 in the NET rankings, No. 19 in KenPom's rankings and No. 20 in the AP poll.
It's not surprising that the committee gave them a No. 7 seed, but they're more talented than that number might imply.
Will Kansas and Iowa State Clash Again?
The Jayhawks and Cyclones have met up three times already this season:
What kind of fun would a fourth meeting bring?
If the two teams do end up playing each other again, it wouldn't be until the Elite Eight. That would mean that North Carolina, Kentucky, Houston and Auburn all would have fallen. Hey, crazier things have happened.
Players to Watch
Coby White, PG, North Carolina
Nassir Little was the marquee freshman in the 2018 recruiting class at North Carolina. The 6'7" slasher was the No. 3 recruit in the class, according to 247Sports.com, and he looked like a sure-fire one-and-done lottery pick.
While Little has been a solid contributor, it's fellow 5-star Coby White (No. 25 recruit) who has stolen the show in Chapel Hill.
The 6'5" guard averaged 16.3 points and shot 36.0 percent from beyond the arc on the year, upping those totals to 18.1 points and 38.5 percent during conference play. Among his many season highlights was a 34-point game against Syracuse on Feb. 26.
B/R's Jonathan Wasserman had him going No. 13 overall in the NBA draft in his most recent mock.
PJ Washington, SF, Kentucky
As usual, there's no shortage of NBA-caliber talent on the Kentucky roster.
That said, the best of the bunch has been sophomore PJ Washington.
A 5-star recruit and the No. 15 player in the 2017 class, Washington averaged a somewhat disappointing 10.8 points per game during his freshman season, and he opted to return for another year.
That decision has paid off, with Wasserman slotting the 6'8" forward at No. 16 overall in his mock draft.
Just like White, Washington has upped his scoring in conference play, with a 14.8 point per game average on the season and a 16.1 per game rate in SEC play.
Fletcher Magee, SG, Wofford
The star of the Wofford squad, Magee averages 20.5 points per game on a blistering 42.8 percent shooting from beyond the arc.
He leads the nation with 151 made threes, and the 502 three-pointers he's knocked down over the course of his four-year career trail only Travis Bader (504) for the all-time NCAA record.
The 6'4" guard is the kind of player who can put a team on his back in the tournament.
Favorites Most Likely to Fall
(4) Kansas
The season has not gone as hoped for the Jayhawks.
With good returning talent, a marquee transfer and a vaunted recruiting class, they began the season in the No. 1 spot in the AP poll.
However, a 12-6 run through the Big 12 schedule snapped their streak of 14 straight years with at least a share of the Big 12 regular season title, and a 3-8 record on the road raises a serious red flag.
Whether it's a First Round loss to a good No. 13 seeded Northeastern team or a Second Round loss to the winner of the Auburn/New Mexico State game, this Kansas team looks ripe for an early exit.
(5) Auburn
We already talked about the potential for an upset in the First Round when the Tigers take on an excellent No. 12 seed in New Mexico State.
That matchup just looks like a "prove-it" move by the committee after their impressive win against Tennessee in the SEC championship game.
Before their run through the SEC tournament, Auburn looked more likely to be headed for a No. 6/7 seed. This opening round matchup will be a big early test of whether they were ultimately overseeded.
Most Likely Cinderella
- Fletcher Magee: 151 threes, 42.8%
- Nathan Hoover: 84 threes, 45.7%
- Storm Murphy: 47 threes, 48.5%
- Tray Hollowell: 41 threes, 41.4%
Wofford
Alright, now it's finally time to dive into the Wofford Terriers.
We've already touched on star guard Fletcher Magee and his prolific three-point shooting ability.
He's not alone.
As a team, the Terriers shoot a staggering 41.6 percent from deep, and their 364 made threes rank third in the nation.
The sharp-shooting comes from all angles:
Heck, even 6'8" bruiser Cameron Jackson has connected on 7-of-18 attempts.
Speaking of Jackson, his 35.2 Player Efficiency Rating (PER) trailed only Zion Williamson (42.0) and Brandon Clarke (37.2) among all D1 players. He averages 14.6 points and 7.5 rebounds in 23.1 minutes per game.
Look out for the Terriers.
Who Will Make the Sweet 16?
(1) North Carolina
The worst game the Tar Heels lost all season was a Quad 1 neutral site game against Texas (NET: 38) who just missed the tournament field, so Iona (NET: 202) is not going to pose much of a problem in the First Round.
Utah State would be a tough draw in the Second Round with their stifling interior defense led by freshman Neemias Queta. The Tar Heels are talented enough to overcome that challenge, though.
(12) New Mexico State
It would mean getting past Kansas and Auburn for the Aggies to reach the Sweet 16.
That's a tall order, but it's not out of the realm of possibility.
This team will be playing with the swagger of a group that has won 19 games in a row, even if those victories came against far lesser opponents.
(6) Iowa State
Fresh off a dominant 12-point win over Kansas in the Big 12 tournament title game, the Cyclones are poised for a March Madness run.
While they've had some hiccups along the way, they've looked at times like a team capable of beating anyone, and that win over the Jayhawks last time out was one of those times.
Lindell Wigginton and Taylen Horton-Tucker are the X-factors. If those two can both get hot alongside leading scorer Marial Shayok, this team is tough to stop.
The Cyclones do a good job on the offensive boards, and that could be a major advantage against an undersized Houston team.
(7) Wofford
We talked earlier about this region having three bluebloods.
Could there really only be one that reaches the Sweet 16?
Kentucky is 222nd in the nation in opponent's three-point percentage (35.0%) and the Terriers are the biggest deep threat in the tournament. That sounds like a recipe for disaster for the Wildcats and a potential path to the second week for the Terriers.
The Elite Eight Matchup Will Be...
(1) North Carolina vs. (7) Wofford
The carriage turns back into a pumpkin when New Mexico State faces off against the Tar Heels.
North Carolina has the size to counter their strength on the boards, and the offensive firepower to run them out of the gym, while the Aggies don't have the weapons to climb back into it if they fall behind early.
In the Iowa State vs. Wofford game, it's easy to envision the Cyclones playing right into the Terriers hands.
Iowa State would have the advantage in advantage in an up-and-down, fast-paced game, but they can get a bit three-pointer happy from time to time.
That's not a game they're going to win against Wofford, and it could wind up being their downfall if the Terriers can bait them into that kind of contest.
And the Final Four Team Is...
(1) North Carolina
North Carolina comes out on top in the long-awaited rematch.
All the way back on Nov. 6 in what was the first game of the season for both teams, North Carolina beat Wofford by a score of 78-67.
The fact that the game was that close speaks to just how competitive this Wofford team is, seeing as they didn't play their best game by any stretch of the imagination.
Fletcher Magee shot a dismal 3-of-16 from beyond the arc in that game, and the Terriers as a team hit just 9-of-35 (25.7%) from deep, yet they were still able to hang around.
Would that first meeting be enough for the Terriers to come up with a gameplan for how to better attack the Tar Heels?
In the end, North Carolina just has too many weapons and too big of an advantage athletically.
At any rate, this would make for one heck of a David vs. Goliath style Elite Eight matchup. We're just predicting a slightly different outcome for Goliath.
All stats courtesy of Sports Reference, unless otherwise noted.