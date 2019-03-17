NCAA Bracket 2019: Complete Guide to Midwest Region

2 of 9

Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images

No. 5 Auburn vs. No. 12 New Mexico State

Auburn is flying high after a 20-point win over Tennessee in the SEC tournament championship game. They've won eight in a row entering the NCAA tournament, including another win over the Volunteers and a victory over Mississippi State.

It would be fair to say the Tigers have momentum on their side.

But if that's the case, what do you call a 19-game winning streak?

That's what New Mexico State is riding after 15-1 run through the WAC regular-season schedule and a conference tournament title.

The Aggies were a No. 12 seed last year as well, falling to Clemson by 11 points in the first round.

This year's team rebounds as well as any in the nation on both ends of the floor, and they finished 39th in KenPom's offensive efficiency.

This one certainly has the potential to be a classic 5 vs. 12 upset special.

No. 7 Wofford vs. No. 10 Seton Hall

Seton Hall will be the first NCAA tournament test for a Wofford team that has its sights set on a deep March Madness run.

The Terriers won 29 games and went a perfect 18-0 in a good Southern Conference.

We'll take more about them in a bit, but in a nutshell, they can shoot you out of the gym.

As for Seton Hall, they don't have the resume of your average No. 10 seed with six Quadrant 1 wins, including a victory over the Midwest Region's No. 2 seed Kentucky.

The Cinderella story could end early for Wofford, and the Pirates could pick up the glass slipper and run.