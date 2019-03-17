David Ospina Hospitalized After Collapsing from Head Injury in Napoli's Match

David Ospina Hospitalized After Collapsing from Head Injury in Napoli's MatchMarch 17, 2019
Napoli goalkeeper David Ospina has been hospitalised after collapsing from a head injury suffered during Sunday's 2-2 Serie A draw with Udinese:
Half-Time Report: #Napoli 2-2 #Udinese Hosts fumble a 2-0 lead, including Amin Younes debut #SerieA strike, but scare as David Ospina collapsed https://t.co/z17ISqQhmk #NapoliUdinese https://t.co/RdIcaPee0A
Ospina, who is on loan from Arsenal, was stretchered off after collapsing to the turf having suffering a knock to the head earlier in the match.
The Colombian was taken off just before half-time and replaced by Alex Meret:
⏱4️⃣4️⃣ First change for Napoli. 👉🏻 Meret 👈🏻 Ospina ⚽️ #NapoliUdinese 2-2 🇮🇹 @SerieA 💙 #ForzaNapoliSempre
Ospina clashed with Udinese winger Ignacio Pussetto after just seven minutes in a collision that saw both players injured.
The goalkeeper dived to meet a ball into the penalty area and banged his head against Pussetto's leg.
Napoli initially sent Meret out to warm-up while Ospina received treatment on the pitch. However, the 30-year-old was able to continue after being patched up by the club's medical team:
Napoli's David Ospina collapsed after a blow to his head during the 2-2 draw with Udinese, but early reports indicate he is okay after being taken to hospital https://t.co/sGZkNSVpPc
Ospina conceded two goals after he suffered the injury. Kevin Lasagna pulled one back for Udinese to make it 2-1, before Seko Fofana levelled the match.
The goalkeeper then collapsed late in the half, although he did appear to regain consciousness before he left the pitch:
Ospina waved an arm to the crowd, he has regained consciousness, but clearly cannot continue. He's on the stretcher. Liveblog https://t.co/RHoapx00OI #NapoliUdinese #SerieA
Ospina was taken straight to hospital for further treatment:
UPDATE: David Ospina is in hospital, he's conscious, and his wife is with him. Liveblog https://t.co/RHoapx00OI #NapoliUdinese #SerieA #Napoli #Colombia #AFC #Arsenal
Sky Sport Italia (h/t Football Italia) reported a CT scan on Ospina came back clean but that the goalkeeper was diagnosed with head trauma and will be kept 24-48 hours for observation.
Napoli's decision to keep Ospina on after he suffered a head injury attracted criticism from supporters:
How was Ospina even allowed to play with head injury?!? I know he's faking stuff every match but this was definitely real! Ffs, poor from Napoli, doctors and the ref.
This is laughable also from technical staff. It’s obvious Ospina can’t continue and now he’s out cold on the floor. Why didn’t they sub him out? Shameful all around.
The incident will bring the spotlight back on concussion protocols in football and follows on from another worrying head injury suffered by a goalkeeper in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.
Lyon stopper Anthony Lopes picked up a head injury early in his team's 5-1 defeat to Barcelona. The goalkeeper initially refused to go off but was subsequently replaced by Mathieu Gorgelin.
FIFPro said the incident had "exposed failings" in dealing with head injuries in football:
Olympique Lyonnais goalkeeper Anthony Lopes’s injury against Barcelona has exposed failings in the way professional football deals with #concussion. Recognize. Report. Remove. https://t.co/wuMXSJHQ5e https://t.co/8oE3u8iRd5
The organisation, which represents footballers all over the world, also "called for an independent doctor at matches" and a "temporary substitute" to be allowed on the field while medics are checking for concussion in a statement to Brian Homewood at Reuters.
