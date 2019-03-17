David Ospina Hospitalized After Collapsing from Head Injury in Napoli's Match

Gill Clark@@gillclarkyFeatured Columnist IIMarch 17, 2019

Italian referee Paolo Valeri (R) reacts as Napoli's Colombian goalkeeper David Ospina (Rear C-L) is evacuated after sustaining a head injury during the Italian Serie A football match Napoli vs Udinese at the San Paolo stadium in Naples. (Photo by Carlo Hermann / AFP) (Photo credit should read CARLO HERMANN/AFP/Getty Images)
CARLO HERMANN/Getty Images

Napoli goalkeeper David Ospina has been hospitalised after collapsing from a head injury suffered during Sunday's 2-2 Serie A draw with Udinese:

Ospina, who is on loan from Arsenal, was stretchered off after collapsing to the turf having suffering a knock to the head earlier in the match.

The Colombian was taken off just before half-time and replaced by Alex Meret:

Ospina clashed with Udinese winger Ignacio Pussetto after just seven minutes in a collision that saw both players injured.

The goalkeeper dived to meet a ball into the penalty area and banged his head against Pussetto's leg. 

Napoli initially sent Meret out to warm-up while Ospina received treatment on the pitch. However, the 30-year-old was able to continue after being patched up by the club's medical team:

Ospina conceded two goals after he suffered the injury. Kevin Lasagna pulled one back for Udinese to make it 2-1, before Seko Fofana levelled the match.

The goalkeeper then collapsed late in the half, although he did appear to regain consciousness before he left the pitch:

Ospina was taken straight to hospital for further treatment:

Sky Sport Italia (h/t Football Italia) reported a CT scan on Ospina came back clean but that the goalkeeper was diagnosed with head trauma and will be kept 24-48 hours for observation.

Napoli's decision to keep Ospina on after he suffered a head injury attracted criticism from supporters:

The incident will bring the spotlight back on concussion protocols in football and follows on from another worrying head injury suffered by a goalkeeper in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

Lyon stopper Anthony Lopes picked up a head injury early in his team's 5-1 defeat to Barcelona. The goalkeeper initially refused to go off but was subsequently replaced by Mathieu Gorgelin.

FIFPro said the incident had "exposed failings" in dealing with head injuries in football:

The organisation, which represents footballers all over the world, also "called for an independent doctor at matches" and a "temporary substitute" to be allowed on the field while medics are checking for concussion in a statement to Brian Homewood at Reuters.

Related

    Brighton Beat Millwall on Penalties in FA Cup Comeback

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Brighton Beat Millwall on Penalties in FA Cup Comeback

    Gill Clark
    via Bleacher Report

    Tottenham to Play Palace in First Game at New Stadium

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Tottenham to Play Palace in First Game at New Stadium

    James Dudko
    via Bleacher Report

    Liverpool Fans Take Aim at 'Greedy' Salah

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Liverpool Fans Take Aim at 'Greedy' Salah

    via mirror

    FA Cup Semi-Finals Are Set

    World Football logo
    World Football

    FA Cup Semi-Finals Are Set

    Tom Sunderland
    via Bleacher Report