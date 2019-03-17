NCAA Tournament 2019: Bubble Teams That Will Miss Out on March Madness

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The bubble is the last place men's basketball teams want to be going into Selection Sunday.

This year's collection of bubble teams contains a few intriguing mid-major sides, some NCAA tournament regulars and a handful of programs who have struggled of late.

Depending on which bracket prediction you trust the most, certain teams appear to be in the field of 68, or at least have a chance to sneak in Sunday night.

While we won't know the fate of the bubble teams until the bracket is announced, we have an idea of which teams shouldn't get in.

Bubble Teams That Will Miss Out

Temple

Temple put itself in the best position possible to earn a spot in the field of 68 going into The American tournament.

After one game in Memphis, the Owls wrecked their tournament hopes by falling to Wichita State in Memphis.

The loss to the Shockers was what Fran Dunphy's team didn't need to put on its resume, and given its current position on the bubble, it didn't help it in the slightest.

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

According to Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller, the Owls are the third team out in his latest projection, while the Owls are also in the "First Four Out" in the last prediction from SB Nation's Chris Dobbertean.

The Owls just don't have the abundance of quality wins most bubble teams have, and their best victories came in conference play against Houston and UCF.

However, there are a few analysts who believe in the Owls, like Jerry Palm of CBSSports.com and ESPN.com's Joe Lunardi.

While the Owls have a chance in the eyes of some experts, we think they have too much of a hill to climb with so few quality wins.

If Temple was able to pull off a victory or two over Villanova, VCU or Cincinnati, instead of losing by tight margins, we could make more of an argument to include it into the field of 68.

Texas

It speaks to the lack of quality teams on the bubble that Texas is still being considered despite having a .500 record.

The Longhorns are still on the "First Four Out" line according to Lunardi and Dobbertean, while Miller has them in the field of 68.

The case in favor of Texas contains a difficult strength of schedule, nonconference wins over North Carolina and Purdue, and Big 12 victories over Kansas State, Kansas and Iowa State.

Eric Gay/Associated Press

Few teams on the bubble boast such a strong collection of quality wins, which is why the Longhorns, despite their 16-16 record, are still alive.

There's also a strong argument to make against Shaka Smart's team, as it lost five of its last six games, with the last loss coming in the Big 12 tournament quarterfinals to Kansas.

In fact, if you go back even further, Texas is 4-7 since the start of February, and two of those wins came against the bottom two teams in the Big 12, West Virginia and Oklahoma State.

The Longhorns shouldn't be in the Big Dance given how poorly they've played of late, but they have life on the bubble because of their resume.

