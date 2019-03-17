No. 22 Auburn Dominates No. 8 Tennessee to Win 2019 SEC Championship Game

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

The No. 22 Auburn Tigers capped an unexpected run to the 2019 SEC men's basketball tournament championship with a 84-64 victory over the eighth-ranked Tennessee Volunteers on Selection Sunday at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

Bryce Brown led the offensive charge with 19 points for Auburn, which greatly improved its NCAA tournament resume by winning the conference's postseason title. The Tigers could push as high as a No. 3 seed for March Madness thanks to their win over the Vols, though a No. 4 seed is a safer projection.

Meanwhile, Tennessee failed to make a strong final statement to the selection committee as it tried to secure a No. 1 seed for the big dance. The Volunteers, who were paced by Lamonte Turner's 24 points, should still be a No. 2 seed when the bracket is revealed later Sunday.

What's Next?

Both SEC tourney finalists now await their placement in the NCAA tournament bracket. The Selection Show airs on CBS starting at 6 p.m. ET.

