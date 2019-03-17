TMZ: Adrien Broner's Charges for Sexual and Simple Battery from 2018 Dropped

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Prosecutors have dropped sexual and simple battery charges against boxer Adrien Broner, according to court records obtained by TMZ.

Per the report, the 29-year-old was accused of groping a woman outside a Louis Vuitton store in February 2018, but a lack of admissible evidence meant the case has now been dropped.

Broner was arrested for sexual battery and simple battery afterward, in which a woman said he had touched her "butt, thigh and 'private parts,'" according to TMZ.

But without enough evidence to "prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt," the woman has consented to the court's decision.

John Locher/Associated Press

The report also noted Broner still faces allegations he kissed a woman without her permission in a Cleveland nightclub later last year. Broner has a lengthy history of legal issues and agreed to a settlement over a $1.252 million debt he owed a jewelry store earlier this month, according to TMZ.

Formerly a top prospect and a WBC, WBO and WBA world champion, Broner has failed to win any of his last three fights. His record sits at 33-4-1 following a unanimous-decision loss to Manny Pacquiao in January.

AB was soundly beaten but went off on a rant in his post-fight interview, claiming the decision was a fix (warning: strong language):

Broner's next opponent is yet to be announced.