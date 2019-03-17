TMZ: Adrien Broner's Charges for Sexual and Simple Battery from 2018 Dropped

TMZ: Adrien Broner's Charges for Sexual and Simple Battery from 2018 DroppedMarch 17, 2019
Prosecutors have dropped sexual and simple battery charges against boxer Adrien Broner, according to court records obtained by TMZ.
Per the report, the 29-year-old was accused of groping a woman outside a Louis Vuitton store in February 2018, but a lack of admissible evidence meant the case has now been dropped.
Broner was arrested for sexual battery and simple battery afterward, in which a woman said he had touched her "butt, thigh and 'private parts,'" according to TMZ.
But without enough evidence to "prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt," the woman has consented to the court's decision.
The report also noted Broner still faces allegations he kissed a woman without her permission in a Cleveland nightclub later last year. Broner has a lengthy history of legal issues and agreed to a settlement over a $1.252 million debt he owed a jewelry store earlier this month, according to TMZ.
Formerly a top prospect and a WBC, WBO and WBA world champion, Broner has failed to win any of his last three fights. His record sits at 33-4-1 following a unanimous-decision loss to Manny Pacquiao in January.
AB was soundly beaten but went off on a rant in his post-fight interview, claiming the decision was a fix (warning: strong language):
Broner's next opponent is yet to be announced.
