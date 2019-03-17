TMZ: Adrien Broner's Charges for Sexual and Simple Battery from 2018 Dropped

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistMarch 17, 2019

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JANUARY 19: Adrien Broner reacts during the WBA welterweight championship against Manny Pacquiao at MGM Grand Garden Arena on January 19, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Prosecutors have dropped sexual and simple battery charges against boxer Adrien Broner, according to court records obtained by TMZ.

Per the report, the 29-year-old was accused of groping a woman outside a Louis Vuitton store in February 2018, but a lack of admissible evidence meant the case has now been dropped.

Broner was arrested for sexual battery and simple battery afterward, in which a woman said he had touched her "butt, thigh and 'private parts,'" according to TMZ.

But without enough evidence to "prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt," the woman has consented to the court's decision.

John Locher/Associated Press

The report also noted Broner still faces allegations he kissed a woman without her permission in a Cleveland nightclub later last year. Broner has a lengthy history of legal issues and agreed to a settlement over a $1.252 million debt he owed a jewelry store earlier this month, according to TMZ.

Formerly a top prospect and a WBC, WBO and WBA world champion, Broner has failed to win any of his last three fights. His record sits at 33-4-1 following a unanimous-decision loss to Manny Pacquiao in January.

AB was soundly beaten but went off on a rant in his post-fight interview, claiming the decision was a fix (warning: strong language):

Broner's next opponent is yet to be announced.

Related

    Photos: Errol Spence Dominates Mikey Garcia - HUGE Gallery

    Boxing logo
    Boxing

    Photos: Errol Spence Dominates Mikey Garcia - HUGE Gallery

    BoxingScene.com
    via BoxingScene.com

    Photos: Luis Nery Demolishes McJoe Arroyo, Four Knockdowns

    Boxing logo
    Boxing

    Photos: Luis Nery Demolishes McJoe Arroyo, Four Knockdowns

    BoxingScene.com
    via BoxingScene.com

    Video: Jerry Jones Reacts To Errol Spence Beating Mikey Garcia

    Boxing logo
    Boxing

    Video: Jerry Jones Reacts To Errol Spence Beating Mikey Garcia

    BoxingScene.com
    via BoxingScene.com

    Video: Mikey Garcia Reacts To Suffering First Defeat To Spence

    Boxing logo
    Boxing

    Video: Mikey Garcia Reacts To Suffering First Defeat To Spence

    BoxingScene.com
    via BoxingScene.com