Russell Wilson When Jimmy Fallon Asks About Giants Rumors: 'I Love Seattle'

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson brushed off talk of potentially joining the New York Giants during an appearance on The Tonight Show on Friday.

Host Jimmy Fallon asked Wilson about rumors regarding a move to the Giants, but Wilson professed his love for Seattle (Starting at the 2:25 mark of the following video):

"I'm not sure if the Seahawks are gonna let me get away," Wilson said. "I love Seattle. Seattle's a special place. Won one Super Bowl there, go to two Super Bowls, multiple playoff games and everything else."

Fallon's line of questioning likely derived from comments made by FS1's Colin Cowherd on his radio show last month. Cowherd said that Wilson's wife, Ciara, would prefer to live in New York over Seattle, which led him to speculate that Wilson could end up with the Giants:

Wilson and Fallon talked about his appreciation for New York and the fact that he has attended spring training the past couple of years with the New York Yankees, who acquired him in a trade with the Texas Rangers last year.

The 30-year-old veteran is set to enter the final year of his contract in 2019. If he re-signs with the Seahawks, he may land the biggest quarterback contract in NFL history. Even if Wilson and Seattle can't come to terms on an extension, the Seahawks will almost certainly franchise him for 2020.

Wilson is a five-time Pro Bowler and one-time Super Bowl champion who is coming off another productive season that saw him complete 65.6 percent of his passes for 3,448 yards, 35 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

He also led Seattle to the playoffs for the sixth time in his seven-year career.

The Giants would undoubtedly benefit from signing a quarterback with his resume since Eli Manning is approaching the end of his career, but given how integral he has been to the Seahawks' success, Seattle will likely do everything possible to keep him.