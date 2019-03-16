Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett Lead Duke to ACC Tournament Championship over FSU

Chuck Burton/Associated Press

Zion Williamson led all scorers with 21 points and RJ Barrett added 17 points, nine rebounds and four steals as No. 5 Duke beat No. 12 Florida State 73-63 in the ACC men's basketball championship game on Saturday at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Williamson averaged 27.0 points on 77 percent shooting and 10.0 rebounds in tournament play.

Mfiondu Kabengele led the 27-7 Seminoles with 14 points. Tre Jones contributed 18 points and six assists for the 29-5 Blue Devils, who won their 21st ACC title in school history.

FSU Enters March Madness as Dark-Horse Final Four Candidate

Florida State isn't the sexiest team in the field, and it's doubtful you'll see many people picking the Seminoles to go very far in their brackets.

However, the Seminoles have the feel of a bracket-busting team that can go to the Final Four.

First, they run nine deep.

It's not just five guys playing the vast majority of the game and four others offering some spot minutes for rest either. The Seminoles will play nine players for at least 10 minutes per game routinely, which helps the stout starting five get some needed rest down the stretch. Of note, only senior guard Terance Mann averages more than 30 minutes per game.

Eight players averaged six or more points per game, with no one posting over 13. In fact, leading scorer Kabengele is a reserve.

Second, the Seminoles have plenty of experience. Five of FSU's top eight players are seniors, and none are freshmen. In other words, everyone in the rotation was on the roster that made an Elite Eight run and lost to eventual national championship runner-up Michigan last year.

Third, FSU has built an impressive resume that includes victories (or competitive games) against the nation's best teams.

The Seminoles beat LSU and Purdue, who are projected to fall in the No. 3 and No. 4 seed range, respectively by Bracket Matrix.

FSU also took down No. 16 Virginia Tech twice and No. 2 Virginia in the ACC tournament semifinal. The 'Noles hung tough with Duke twice and would have beaten the Blue Devils during the regular season if not for a game-winning three-pointer from Cam Reddish to give his team a nail-biting 80-78 win.

Ira Schoffel of Warchant.com also pointed out how well FSU has played over the past two months:

The Seminoles have gone 14-2 in their last 16 games, with their only losses on the road versus a No. 1 seed and a neutral loss against the potential No. 1 overall seed playing at full strength. That's not bad.

Andy Katz of NCAA.com was also impressed from an eye-test perspective:

In sum, the combination of size, depth, experience and success against the nation's best make Florida State the ultimate dark-horse candidate.

What's Next?

Both teams will wait to hear their names on Sunday during the NCAA tournament selection show, which begins at 6 p.m. ET on CBS.

