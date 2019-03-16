Michael Bisping Announced as 1st Member of UFC's 2019 Hall of Fame Class

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

The UFC announced Michael Bisping as the first member of the promotion's Hall of Fame class of 2019 on Saturday.

The former UFC middleweight champion finished his 14-year pro MMA career with a 30-9 record.

He started his career as a light heavyweight, going 14-0 before losing to Rashad Evans at UFC 78 in 2007.

Bisping made his middleweight debut in 2008 and stayed there for 10 years. His middleweight tenure's apex occurred at UFC 199, when he avenged an earlier career loss to Luke Rockhold and defeated the fighter for the title belt.

He made one successful title defense versus Dan Henderson before losing to Georges St-Pierre at UFC 217 in November 2017.

He retired in 2018 after an eye injury suffered during his last bout—a first-round knockout defeat to Kelvin Gastelum in November 2017—forced him out of the Octagon.

The UFC posted a video in honor of Bisping's Hall of Fame honor shortly after the announcement, one that featured commentary from wife Rebecca Bisping, UFC President Dana White and UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier:

Positive reaction also poured in for Bisping soon after the announcement from numerous analysts, including Ariel Helwani and Brett Okamoto of ESPN and Marc Raimondi of MMA Fighting:

Bisping also got some love from fellow fighters, including Gastelum and BJ Penn:

The only British winner of a UFC title offered his own reaction (warning: video contains profanity) at UFC Fight Night: Till vs. Masvidal, which is taking place in London on Saturday:

Bisping is currently working as an ESPN MMA analyst and color commentator.