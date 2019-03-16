Big Ten Tournament 2019: Semifinals Scores, Championship Bracket and Schedule

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

Championship-game berths were on the line Saturday in the 2019 Big Ten men's basketball tournament with the semifinal round at the United Center in Chicago.

Although three of the top four seeds were still standing, including the top-seeded Michigan State Spartans, the No. 7 seed Minnesota Golden Gophers are looking to play the role of spoiler after upsetting the regular-season co-champion Purdue Boilermakers in the quarters.

Let's check out all of the important information for semifinals and Sunday's title game, which will be updated through the conclusion of Saturday's play. That's followed by a recap of the action.

Saturday's Semifinal Scores

Game 11: No. 1 Michigan State 67, No. 4 Wisconsin 55

Game 12: No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 7 Minnesota (3:30 p.m. ET)

Sunday's Championship Schedule

Game 13: No. 1 Michigan State vs. Game 12 Winner (3:30 p.m. ET)

Tournament Bracket

Michigan State Spartans 67, Wisconsin Badgers 55

Michigan State scored the game's first eight points and never relinquished the lead to further bolster its case for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament.

Leading scorer Cassius Winston paced the Spartans' offense once again with 21 points. Kenny Goins chipped in a double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds, while Xavier Tillman added 17 points, seven boards and four assists for MSU, which received just two points of bench production.

Michigan State likely needs to win the Big Ten tourney to have a chance to leap the likes of the Gonzaga Bulldogs and Kentucky Wildcats in the race for a top seed in the Big Dance.

Ethan Happ stuffed the stat sheet with 20 points, six rebounds, four blocks, three assists and two steals for Wisconsin, which is an NCAA tournament lock despite the loss. The Badgers should be a No. 4 or No. 5 seed when the bracket is revealed on Selection Sunday.

The Badgers defense is strong enough to make a deep March Madness run, but hitting enough shots in clutch moments will be key. They entered Saturday ranked 47th in adjusted offensive efficiency, per KenPom.