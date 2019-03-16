March Madness 2019: NCAA Men's Tournament Favorites and Predictions

Nell Redmond/Associated Press

Duke versus the field.

After watching the Blue Devils thrive with Zion Williamson back from his injury, that's the discussion college basketball fans will have going into the 2019 NCAA men's basketball tournament.

Mike Krzyzewski's team will be the favorite to win the Big Dance, and it'll receive plenty of action on the betting front when the bracket is released on Selection Sunday.

However, there are a few programs capable of winning the competition, such as Virginia, Gonzaga and others, who will have a say in how dominant the Blue Devils will be over the next few weeks.

NCAA Tournament Favorites

Odds via OddsChecker

Duke (+250; Bet $100 to win $250)

Gonzaga (+800)

Virginia (+1,100)

Kentucky (+1,400)

Michigan (+1,600)

Tennessee (+1,600)

Michigan State (+1,800)

North Carolina (+1,800)

Predictions

Duke Cruises Into Final Four

The expectations for Duke will be remarkably high going into March Madness.

Not only do the Blue Devils have Williamson, they also feature three other star freshmen in RJ Barrett, Cam Reddish and Tre Jones.

With Williamson in the fold, the Blue Devils only lost twice to Gonzaga on a neutral floor and Syracuse in overtime.

The Blue Devils may have stumbled on three occasions without Williamson, but with him back in the lineup, they look like one of the most dominant programs in recent college basketball history.

There are some similarities between this year's Duke team and the last one to win a national championship in 2015, as both rosters had dominant first-year players.

Krzyzewski led his team to a championship four years ago with Grayson Allen, Tyus Jones, Justise Winslow and Jahlil Okafor headlining the squad.

It's scary to think how much better Williamson and Co. are compared to the 2014-15 Duke team, and that's why the Blue Devils are the overwhelming favorites entering the Big Dance.

At the bare minimum, the healthy Duke squad will reach the Final Four as Williamson, Barrett and Reddish take turns in the spotlight.

The final two games of the tournament are going to be much more difficult for Duke because of the quality opponents it'll face, but it still has the potential to overpower teams such as Virginia, Gonzaga and Michigan to capture the title.

Michigan State Emerges As Tournament Dark Horse

Another team getting healthy at the right time is Michigan State, which got Nick Ward back from a broken hand for the Big Ten tournament.

The Spartans won't be considered as favorites going into March Madness, as they have long odds and haven't made the Final Four since losing at that stage to the 2015 Duke squad.

Tom Izzo's team has a good chance to erase past tournament failures because of the balance it possesses with Ward back.

Cassius Winston and Matt McQuaid are experienced guards who are capable of taking over games from beyond the arc, while Ward, Kenny Goins and Xavier Tillman can handle opponents in the paint.

With a roster chock full of experience and a head coach in Izzo who has guided the Spartans to seven Final Four appearances, the Spartans should be considered as a title dark horse.

