Video: Watch Panthers OL Taylor Hearn Get Knocked Down in Fight

Carolina Panthers offensive guard Taylor Hearn appears to have been involved in a street fight outside of a bar in Augusta, Georgia, on Thursday night.

According to TMZ Sports, the scuffle began following verbal jabs as well as some pushing and shoving. Then, the 6'4", 315-pound lineman got knocked to the ground:

No arrests were made in the incident.

Hearn started all 15 games for the 2016 Clemson Tigers national championship team. After going undrafted last year, he appeared in four games as a rookie in 2018.