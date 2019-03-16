Video: Watch Panthers OL Taylor Hearn Get Knocked Down in Fight

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistMarch 16, 2019

Carolina Panthers' Taylor Hearn (62) runs a drill during the NFL football team's rookie camp in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, May 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Chuck Burton/Associated Press

Carolina Panthers offensive guard Taylor Hearn appears to have been involved in a street fight outside of a bar in Augusta, Georgia, on Thursday night.

According to TMZ Sports, the scuffle began following verbal jabs as well as some pushing and shoving. Then, the 6'4", 315-pound lineman got knocked to the ground:

No arrests were made in the incident.

Hearn started all 15 games for the 2016 Clemson Tigers national championship team. After going undrafted last year, he appeared in four games as a rookie in 2018.  

