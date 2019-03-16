Selection Sunday 2019: Live Stream, TV Coverage for Bracket Announcement

Chuck Burton/Associated Press

This weekend is filled with exciting college basketball action, with many of the top conferences concluding their tournaments with championship games that provide an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.

But the most exciting part of the weekend will come Sunday evening after all the games have ended.

This year's NCAA tournament bracket will be unveiled during a one-hour selection show on Sunday evening. Then, fans can begin filling out brackets and preparing for March Madness, the most exciting time during college basketball season and one of the best events in all of sports.

Entering Saturday, 12 teams had already secured a spot in the NCAA tournament. More teams will do so on Saturday and Sunday, then the NCAA tourney selection committee will decide the rest of the schools that will compose the 68-team field.

Selection Sunday Information

Date: Sunday, March 17

Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Stream: NCAA.com

NCAA Tournament Schedule

First Four: March 19-20

First round: March 21-22

Second round: March 23-24

Sweet Sixteen: March 28-29

Elite Eight: March 30-31

Final Four: April 6

National Championship: April 8

Games will be broadcast on CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV. They can also be streamed live at NCAA.com.

Automatic Bids Through Friday

Atlantic Sun: Liberty

Big South: Gardner-Webb

CAA: Northeastern

Horizon: Northern Kentucky

MAAC: Iona

Missouri Valley: Bradley

NEC: Fairleigh Dickinson

Ohio Valley: Murray State

Patriot: Colgate

Southern: Wofford

Summit League: North Dakota State

WCC: Saint Mary's

Who Will Be the No. 1 Seeds?

Things got a little more complicated at the top on Friday night when Duke beat North Carolina in the ACC tournament semifinals.

Prior to that game, the Tar Heels were likely going to be a No. 1 seed. They still could be, but it's less of a sure thing.

Duke, however, put itself in the conversation for a No. 1 seed. The Blue Devils are a much better team with Zion Williamson on the court, as they've proved since he returned from a knee sprain that caused him to miss the final five games of the regular season.

Williamson had 31 points and 11 rebounds in Duke's win over North Carolina. The Blue Devils had lost their previous two games against the Tar Heels this season—one without Williamson and one in which he left early due to injury.

Duke should be a No. 1 seed now, and it will solidify its case if it beats Florida State in the ACC tournament championship game on Saturday.

In Friday's other ACC tourney semifinal, No. 1 seed Virginia was upset by Florida State. However, the Cavaliers have only lost three games this season, including two to Duke, so their resume should still be strong enough to earn a top seed.

Gonzaga is in the same position as Virginia. The Bulldogs have only lost three games this season, but they fell in the West Coast Conference tournament championship game to Saint Mary's. However, they should also still earn a No. 1 seed.

With Duke, Virginia and Gonzaga seemingly locked in, that leaves only one more spot. North Carolina and Kentucky are the top contenders for the last No. 1 seed.