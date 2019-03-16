ACC Tournament 2019: FSU vs. Duke TV Schedule, Live Stream, Predictions

Nell Redmond/Associated Press

The most successful team in ACC tournament history takes on a program making its second championship game appearance in Saturday's ACC tournament final at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Duke has an opportunity to win its second ACC tournament title in three years against Florida State, who last appeared in the final back in 2012.

The Blue Devils advanced to Saturday's final by avenging two regular-season losses to North Carolina, while the Seminoles upset top-seeded Virginia in the semifinals.

While Leonard Hamilton's Seminoles are an unlikely finalist, they are more than capable of winning in March, as they went to the Elite Eight a year ago.

ACC Tournament Information

Date: Saturday, March 16

Start Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch ESPN or ESPN app

Prediction

Duke 78, Florida State 73

Duke enters the championship game as the clear-cut favorite because of the performances it has put together during its first two contests in Charlotte.

Zion Williamson has stolen the show for the Blue Devils, as he has 60 points and 25 rebounds in his first two games back from injury.

In Williamson, R.J. Barrett, Cam Reddish and Tre Jones, Duke has a cast of stars that any team is going to have trouble dealing with for the rest of March.

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

But if there's any team who won't be fazed by Duke's otherworldly talent, it's Florida State.

The Seminoles have flown under the radar all season, but they went 27-6 in the regular season and have lost once since January 22.

What makes Leonard Hamilton's team so difficult to play against is its length, as Christ Koumadje stands 7'4" and Mfiondu Kabengele is listed at 6'10".

Chuck Burton/Associated Press

In Friday's win over Virginia, Florida State controlled the boards 35-20, with Koumadje and Kabengele combining for 15 rebounds.

Florida State also has experienced guards in M.J. Walker and Terance Mann who won't be intimidated by the threat Duke's talented freshmen pose.

In the January 12 meeting between the Blue Devils and Seminoles, Florida State outrebounded Duke 39-34 and held Williamson to 11 points.

However, Barrett and Reddish combined for 55 of Duke's 80 points to take a two-point win out of Tallahassee, Florida.

Florida State has the potential to play Duke close once again, but there should be some concerns about how it deals with the athleticism of Mike Krzyzewski's team.

If Duke creates scoring opportunities in transition that lead to thunderous slams by Williamson and Co., it could snatch the momentum away from Florida State and open up its advantage.

Even if Duke tries to run away with the game in the second half, the Seminoles will be disciplined enough to not panic and work their way back into the contest.

Although Florida State presents Duke with one of its toughest challenges of the season, the Blue Devils come out on top behind Williamson, who has been close to impossible to stop in Charlotte.

