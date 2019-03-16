Giannis Scores 33 as Bucks Complete Historic Comeback over Heat

Oscar Baldizon/Getty Images

Final scores can be deceiving, and the result of Friday's game in Miami stands as a prime example.

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo posted 33 points, 16 rebounds and nine assists as his team overcame a 20-point halftime deficit to defeat the Miami Heat 113-98 at AmericanAirlines Arena.

Per ESPN.com, the Bucks tied a franchise record with the largest second-half comeback in franchise history.

Milwaukee dug itself a massive first-quarter hole and trailed 37-19 after 12 minutes. The Bucks stopped the bleeding in the second quarter but still couldn't cut into the Heat's edge.

However, that all changed in the third quarter, when the Bucks engineered a ferocious comeback to crawl within one point. Milwaukee kept its foot on the gas in the fourth, outscoring the Heat 34-18.

Khris Middleton scored 21 points for the Bucks, and Pat Connaughton and Ersan Ilyasova added 15 and 13 off the bench, respectively.

Milwaukee improved to a league-best 52-17, while the Heat fell to 32-36 and are hanging on to the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference with a one-game lead over the Orlando Magic.

If you were entertained by this matchup, then you might be in luck. If the season ended today, the Bucks and Heat would face off in the first round of the playoffs.

The postseason, which starts April 13, is still weeks away, of course, but the Bucks have a relatively safe three-game edge (plus the head-to-head tiebreaker) over the second-place Toronto Raptors.