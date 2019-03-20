The 10 Wildest Buzzer-Beaters in NCAA Men's Tournament History

0 of 10

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

One of the first things we think about when the NCAA men's basketball tournament comes up is the wild buzzer-beaters that have gone down in tournament lore.

The best buzzer-beaters in the competition's history occurred in a variety of ways, as half-court shots, clutch three-pointers and end-to-end sprints have benefited some of the nation's top programs.

The players who made the iconic shots also etched themselves spots in tournament history, including Christian Laettner, Bryce Drew and Kris Jenkins.

Continue reading for a trip down memory lane with the best buzzer-beaters in NCAA tournament history.