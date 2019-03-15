Pac-12 Tournament 2019: Semifinals Scores, Championship Bracket and Schedule

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Washington, the No. 1 seed in the Pac-12 men's basketball tournament, won its first two games to clinch a championship berth.

Life hasn't been easy for the Huskies in Las Vegas, though, as they escaped with a 78-75 win over eighth-seeded USC on Thursday before a 66-61 victory against fifth-seeded Colorado on Friday.

They await the winner of No. 2 Arizona State and No. 6 Oregon.

Here's a look at the semifinal scores and recaps as well as the entire Pac-12 bracket and schedule.

Semifinal Scores

No. 1 Washington 66, No. 5 Colorado 61

No. 2 Arizona State vs. No. 6 Oregon: TBD

Bracket and Schedule

No. 1 Washington 66, No. 5 Colorado 61

Sophomore guard and Pac-12 Player of the Year Jaylen Nowell had 14 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals as the top-seeded Washington Huskies overcame a six-point deficit to defeat the fifth-seeded Colorado Buffaloes 66-61 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

A 25-5 run to open the second half turned a 33-27 halftime deficit into a 52-38 lead with 8:57 left. Nowell scored eight points during that span, including an and-one layup to give UW the lead for good at 36-35:

Colorado cut the lead to three points thanks to a McKinley Wright IV three-pointer with 18 seconds left, but a David Crisp layup with 11 seconds remaining sealed the Huskies' win.

Sophomore forward Nahziah Carter scored 14 points off the Huskies' bench, and senior guard Matisse Thybulle added 12 more. Thybulle tied the Pac-12 steals record on this swipe:

Washington had 13 steals on the night, led by sophomore forward Hameir Wright with four.

Sophomore guard Tyler Bey led the Buffaloes with 22 points and 16 rebounds.

Washington will play in the championship game Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET. The Huskies should be in the NCAA tournament field regardless of whether they clinch the conference's automatic berth. Most bracketologists in Bracket Matrix's aggregation have UW on the No. 8 or No. 9 seed line.

The 21-12 Buffaloes should have a postseason berth awaiting them, but it won't be in the NCAA tournament. No current bracketologist lists the Buffs in the tourney. John Templon of Mid-Major Madness has them in the NIT.