Big 12 Championship Game 2019: Kansas vs. Iowa State Schedule, Preview

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

If it's the Big 12 Championship Game, Iowa State is going to make an appearance most years.

It didn't seem like that would be the case this year, as the Cyclones finished in fifth place in the conference with a 9-9 record.

But Iowa State has won three of the last five Big 12 tournaments, and when the Cyclones came up with a 63-59 triumph over Big 12 co-champion Kansas State in the semifinal round, it was not huge surprise, or at least it shouldn't have been.

The Cyclones will face perennial Big 12 power Kansas in the title game. The Jayhawks nearly always come into the Big 12 tournament as the regular-season champion, but the Jayhawks struggled this year and finished third behind Kansas State and Texas Tech, the regular-season co-champions.

Iowa State has been a much better team in the conference tournament than it was in the regular season. The Cyclones hammered Baylor 83-66 in the quarterfinal round before outlasting Kansas State.

Guard Marial Shayok keyed the win over the Wildcats. He hit a pair of three-pointers in the final minute and scored a game-high 21 points in the win.

"I had all the confidence in the world despite missing a bunch of shots in the second half. I just kept my confidence," Shayok said, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com). "This team has my back and the coaches have my back."

Fellow guard Talen Horton-Tucker keyed the win over the Bears with his 21-point effort. Horton-Tucker knocked down eight of 15 shots, including five three-pointers as Iowa State kept Baylor at arm's length throughout.

Kansas overpowered upstart West Virginia in the semifinal round, downing the Mountaineers by an 88-74 margin. Dedric Lawson scored 24 points as he connected on 9-of-13 shooting, and freshman Quentin Grimes added 18 points for the Jayhawks.

Kansas defeated Texas 65-57 in the quarterfinal round as Devin Dotson scored 17 points in that game and Lawson added 16 as Kansas took charge in the second half.

Saturday, March 16

Big 12 Championship Game

Kansas (25-8) vs. Iowa State (22-11), 6 p.m. ET, ESPN

The title game will be played at Sprint Center in Kansas City, and it will mark the third meeting of the year between the two rivals.

Iowa State pulled off a surprising 77-60 win at home in the first meeting, but the Jayhawks rebounded with an 80-76 triumph in Lawrence, Kansas.

Kansas head coach Bill Self will depend on Lawson to lead the way in the title game. The forward is averaging 19.0 points per game and connecting on 48.8 percent of his shots. Dotson is averaging 11.9 points per night and connecting on 47.9 percent of his shots.

Iowa State's Shayok is a big-time scorer who is averaging 18.9 points per game and connecting on 49.9 percent of his shots from the field. Horton-Tucker is contributing 12.4 points per night and coming down with 5.0 rebounds per game.

Kansas earned the Big 12 tournament title in 2016 and 2018, but Iowa State won it in 2014, 2015, and 2017.

Look for Iowa State to dictate the pace in this game, but Kansas will take charge in the final 10 minutes and roll to the victory.