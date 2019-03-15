Big 12 Tournament 2019: Kansas State Upset, Championship Bracket, Schedule

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The Big 12 tournament had plenty of hometown-vested interest as the semifinals took over downtown Kansas City, Missouri, on Friday.

To start, fans of both the top-seeded Kansas State Wildcats and No. 5 Iowa State Cyclones packed the Sprint Center.

The Wildcats shared the regular-season Big 12 title with No. 2 Texas Tech, who was upset by No. 10 West Virginia in the quarterfinals. Iowa State had the opportunity to ensure a new champion would be crowned in the tournament.

Kansas State and Iowa State had split their regular-season meetings with Iowa State winning most recently Feb. 16.

Below is a comprehensive look at Big 12 tournament results, scheduling and a recap while awaiting results from the night's second semifinal game.

Friday's Semifinals Results and Schedule

No. 5 Iowa State def. No. 1 Kansas State, 63-59

No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks vs. No. 10 West Virginia (9 p.m. ET on ESPN2)

Saturday's Finals Schedule

No. 5 Iowa State vs. No. 3 Kansas/No. 10 West Virginia at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN

Recap

Friday's first semifinal game was one of runs and giveaways.

An upset looked unlikely to start as Iowa State turned the ball over seven times in the first 10 minutes of the game. However, a nearly nine-minute scoreless drought from the field by Kansas State swung things in the Cyclones' favor anyway, and they entered halftime with a 10-point lead.

Once the game resumed, the Wildcats went on a 13-3 run of their own capped by sophomore guard Cartier Diarra drilling a three-pointer to tie the game at 38-38. From there, neither team held a lead larger than five.

With around nine minutes to play and the Wildcats nursing a four-point lead, ESPN's Holly Rowe relayed from the sideline that Diarra—the team's leading scorer with 15 points—was struggling with "discomfort in his lower abdomen." He eventually returned, but it wasn't enough.

Cyclones senior guard Marial Shayok led all scorers with 21 points and none more crucial than the three he notched with 55 seconds remaining in regulation to break a 55-55 tie. Iowa State would not trail again.

Iowa State (22-11) will continue its turnaround season—the Cyclones finished 13-18 last campaign—in the finals against either Kansas or West Virginia. Kansas State (25-8) will now wait by the phone on Selection Sunday to hear where it will be seeded in the NCAA tournament.