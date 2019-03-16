Who Are Most Deserving of the Potential No. 1 Men's NCAA Tournament Seeds?

0 of 4

Nell Redmond/Associated Press

Despite the way it looked when Duke scored 118 points on Kentucky in the first game of the year, there was no dominant team in men's college basketball this year.

Preseason No. 1 Kansas appears headed for a No. 4 seed. Duke, as it turns out, wasn't a complete juggernaut. Gonzaga has 30 wins, including one over Duke, but lost in the West Coast Conference tournament.

North Carolina and Virginia have had great seasons but wouldn't necessarily be favored over Duke or Kentucky if they met in the NCAA tournament.

You wouldn't call it a crowded race for the No. 1 seeds, either, but among a handful of worthy candidates, these are the most deserving four as Selection Sunday approaches.