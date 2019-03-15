ACC Tournament 2019: Virginia Upset, Championship Bracket and Schedule

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

The 2019 ACC men's basketball tournament heated up Friday night, with four teams battling for two spots in the championship game.

The night started strong as fourth-seeded Florida State upset co-ACC regular-season champion Virginia. That cleared the way for Zion Williamson to get his first real taste of the Duke-North Carolina rivalry with potential No. 1 seeds on the line in the nightcap.

Below is a look at the latest action from Charlotte, North Carolina.

2019 ACC Tournament Semifinals (March 15)

No. 4 Florida State 69, No. 1 Virginia 59

No. 2 North Carolina vs. No. 3 Duke

2019 ACC Tournament Final (March 16)

No. 4 Florida State vs. North Carolina-Duke winner, 8:30 p.m. ET

Full tournament information available on the ACC's official website

Florida State Seminoles 69, Virginia Cavaliers 59

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Virginia defeated Florida State by double digits in the teams' only regular-season meeting, but it was the Seminoles who will be playing for the ACC tournament title.

The Seminoles led from nearly start to finish, and as they pulled away, they built a double-digit lead in the first half. However, the top-seeded Cavaliers refused to go down without a fight.

A 7-0 run in the closing minutes of the first half made it a one-possession game, although FSU took a four-point lead into the locker rooms.

The Cavaliers appeared to be building some momentum by opening the second half on a 14-9 run to take its first lead since they led 8-7 in the first five minutes of the game. However, the Seminoles responded with an 18-4 run to regain control.

Per usual, Florida State produced a balanced attack. Senior guard David Nichols led the way with 14 points, though six different Seminoles scored at least nine points in the game.

Florida State shot 55.6 percent from the field.

Virginia, on the other hand, had a tough time getting into a rhythm on offense. De'Andre Hunter led the Cavaliers with 13 points, with Kyle Guy (11) and Ty Jerome (10) also reaching double figures.

While UVA shot a respectable 44 percent from the field, it shot just 5-of-24 (23.8 percent) from three-point range.

Winning the ACC tournament figured to all but lock up the No. 1 overall seed in the Big Dance for Virginia for the second consecutive year. While the Cavs (29-3) still should be a top seed, they will enter the NCAA tournament off a loss.

Florida State (27-6), meanwhile, has the opportunity to continue to improve its seeding as it awaits the Duke-North Carolina winner in the ACC final Saturday.