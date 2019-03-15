Zion Williamson's High School Dunks Are Still WILD

B/R Video

Zion Williamson threw down some of the wildest dunks high school basketball has ever seen. The Spartanburg, South Carolina, native racked up millions of views on social media and props from Drake and LeBron James. He might be dominating at Duke now, but you can't miss some of Zion's best high school dunks. 

Special thanks to Elite Mixtapes for highlights.

