SEC Tournament 2019: LSU Upset, Final Scores, Updated Bracket and Schedule

The quarterfinals of the 2019 SEC men's basketball tournament took place Friday at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, and several of the top teams in the nation were in action.

No. 4 Kentucky, No. 8 Tennessee, No. 9 LSU and No. 22 Auburn all looked to advance to the SEC tournament semis and improve their seeding in the NCAA tournament. Meanwhile, Mississippi State hoped to secure a spot in March Madness, Florida and Alabama attempted to get off the bubble, and South Carolina tried to keep its dream alive.

Here is a rundown of the scores and results from Friday's SEC tournament games thus far, along with a recap of how each game played out.

Friday's Quarterfinal Results/Schedule

(8) Florida def. (1) LSU, 76-73

(4) South Carolina vs. (5) Auburn, 3:30 p.m. ET

(2) Kentucky vs. (10) Alabama, 7 p.m. ET

(3) Tennessee vs. (6) Mississippi State, 9 p.m. ET

Florida 76, LSU 73

The eighth-seeded Florida Gators upset the top-seeded LSU Tigers in the quarterfinals of the SEC tournament Friday, hitting a game-winning three with just one second remaining.

With the score tied at 73, Florida freshman guard Andrew Nembhard sank a trifecta from the top of the key to give the Gators a huge win:

Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports expressed his belief that the Gators have done enough to clinch a spot in the NCAA tournament field:

Florida finished the season 2-1 against an LSU team that won the regular-season SEC title with just two losses in conference play.

Alligator Army noted that Florida was one of the few teams able to figure the Tigers out in the SEC:

Florida trailed by 10 at the half and seemed destined for an NIT invite, but by outscoring LSU 51-38 in the second half, the Gators improved to 19-14 on the season and added another big victory to their resume.

Nembhard led the way for Florida with 20 points to go along with six assists and four rebounds.

Following the win, Nembhard described what he felt it meant for the program, according to Graham Hall of the Gainesville Sun:

All five starters scored in double figures for Florida, while LSU largely relied on two players in Friday's loss. LSU freshman forward Naz Reid led all scorers with 26 points, while freshman guard Javonte Smart pitched in 13 points off the bench.

It was Smart's first game back after not playing in the regular-season finale after allegations emerged about his role in a pay-for-play scandal that is being investigated by the FBI.

Head coach Will Wade did not coach Friday. He's been replaced on an interim basis by Tony Benford.

LSU has likely still done enough to land a No. 3 seed in the NCAA tournament at worst. However, with the program rocked by scandal and missing its head coach, it could be ripe for an upset, much like it was against the Gators.

