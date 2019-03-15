Antonio Valencia's Father Says He 'Definitely' Won't Stay at Manchester United

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Manchester United defender Antonio Valencia will "definitely" leave Old Trafford in the summer when his contract at the club expires, according to the defender's father.

Luis Valencia told El Universo (h/t Sport Witness) that the 33-year-old could stay in the Premier League, with Arsenal one of several potential destinations for the veteran.

"He definitely will not continue in Manchester. He wants to change the air and the club is not going to renew him either. Like everything in life, everything has its end," he said. "Arsenal, West Ham, Inter Milan and one from China are options, but in football everything is changing."

Manchester United appear willing to allow Valencia to depart on a free after 10 years with the club.

The Red Devils had the option to trigger a one-year extension on his current deal but that deadline has passed, per Simon Stone at BBC Sport.

Valencia will reportedly be replaced as club captain by Paul Pogba:

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said he's unsure about Valencia's future and needs to see him back in action for the Red Devils, per Zinny Boswell at Sky Sports.

"At the moment I'm not sure if Man United and Antonio will agree on [a deal for] the next year. He's not 100 per cent fit, he's had a fantastic career here at Manchester United and in England. He's one of the only Premier League winners left in the dressing room.

"It depends on if he gets on the pitch in the next few months. He's the captain and a great servant to the club so hopefully I can get him on the pitch to show what he can do."

The veteran has been working hard to prove his fitness before the end of the season:

Valencia has been a key player for Manchester United but poor form and injuries have restricted him to just eight appearances all season and only one in 2019.

Solskjaer has opted to use Ashley Young at right-back, with 19-year-old Diogo Dalot also having featured and impressed in his first season with the club.

Valencia has been an excellent signing for Manchester United since joining the club in 2009. He started off as a winger before dropping into defence and has won two Premier League titles, an FA Cup, League Cup and the UEFA Europa League with the Red Devils.

However, there's a sense that his long career at the club is coming to an end and it would be little surprise if he were to depart.

He is likely to attract attention from other clubs, as he remains an experienced defensive option who does not look ready to call time on his career just yet.