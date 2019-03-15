Big Ten Tournament 2019: Quarterfinals Scores, Semifinals Bracket and Schedule

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The 2019 Big Ten men's basketball tournament continued Friday with the quarterfinal round at the United Center in Chicago.

Each of the conference's top four seeds made their first appearances of the event after receiving byes through the first two days. The Michigan State Spartans and Purdue Boilermakers shared the regular-season title with a 16-4 record in Big Ten play.

Let's check out all of the important information for the quarterfinals and semifinals, which will be updated through the conclusion of Friday's play. That's followed by a recap of the action.

Friday's Quarterfinal Scores

Game 7: No. 1 Michigan State 77, No. 8 Ohio State 70

Game 8: No. 4 Wisconsin vs. No. 13 Nebraska (3 p.m. ET)

Game 9: No. 2 Purdue vs. No. 7 Minnesota (7 p.m. ET)

Game 10: No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 6 Iowa (9:30 p.m. ET)

Saturday's Semifinal Schedule

Game 11: No. 1 Michigan State vs. Game 8 Winner (1 p.m. ET)

Game 12: Game 9 Winner vs. Game 10 Winner (3:30 p.m. ET)

Tournament Bracket

Michigan State Spartans 77, Ohio State Buckeyes 70

Michigan State kept its push to earn a top seed in the NCAA tournament alive with a victory over Ohio State, which will head into Selection Sunday as a bubble team.

Cassius Winston recorded 18 points, seven rebounds and five assists to pace the Spartans, who used a 7-0 run with the game tied early in the second half to begin pulling away from OSU. Foster Loyer provided a spark off the bench with four three-pointers en route to 14 points.

MSU is competing with the Gonzaga Bulldogs, Kentucky Wildcats, Duke Blue Devils, Tennessee Volunteers and potentially even the rival Michigan Wolverines for the remaining two No. 1 seeds with the ACC's North Carolina Tar Heels and Virginia Cavaliers likely locked into their spots.

Meanwhile, the Buckeyes will need to sweat out the selection show after spending the next couple days cheering for favorites from traditional one-bid leagues to claim their conference championships.

Ohio State entered the day as the final at-large team in the projected 68-team field, per Bracket Matrix. There is very little separation between the last seven qualifiers and the first three or four teams outside the cut line, though. It will make for a tense Sunday in Columbus.

Keyshawn Woods led the Buckeyes, who scored an important win over the Indiana Hoosiers in the previous round, with 16 points.