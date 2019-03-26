The 10 Best Cinderella Stories in Men's March Madness History

0 of 10

David Goldman/Associated Press

College basketball fans don't have to think back very far to come up with a great Cinderella story.

The 2018 Loyola-Chicago Ramblers were one of the most unlikely Final Four teams in NCAA history, emerging from the ashes of a South Regional as the No. 11 seed.

Was their underdog story good enough to earn them a place among the best Cinderella stories in March Madness history?

For our selections, there were a few stipulations:

No Major Conference Teams: A true Cinderella comes from a mid-major conference. Sorry to 1983 NC State, 1985 Villanova and 1988 Kansas, among others.

No Teams Seeded No. 8 or Higher: A true Cinderella is also not favored in their opening matchup. Sorry to 2011 Butler and 2014 UConn, among many others.

With that out of the way, it's time to try on some glass slippers.