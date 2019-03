The 10 Best Cinderella Stories in Men's March Madness History

10 of 10

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Record: 32-6, 15-3 in Missouri Valley

Seed: 11

Tournament Star: Clayton Custer (12.2 PPG, 3.2 APG, 9 of 17 3PT)



First Round: Win vs. No. 6 Miami (64-62)

Second Round: Win vs. No. 3 Tennessee (63-62)

Sweet 16: Win vs. No. 7 Nevada (69-68)

Elite Eight: Win vs. No. 9 Kansas State (78-62)

Final Four: Loss vs. No. 3 Michigan (69-57)



This one should still be fresh in everyone's memory.

The Ramblers announced themselves as a team to watch on Dec. 6 when they beat a Florida team that was ranked No. 5 in the AP poll by six points on the road.

A disappointing 2-3 stretch followed that surprising win on the national stage before they ripped off a 17-1 record the rest of the way.

The fact that the highest-seeded team they beat during their run was No. 9 Kansas State in the Elite Eight speaks to what an absolute free-for-all the South Regional was last year.

No. 1 seed Virginia and No. 4 seed Cincinnati both lost in the first round. No. 2 seed Cincinnati lost in the second round and No. 3 Tennessee also failed to advance out of the opening weekend when the Ramblers sent them packing.

For now, the Ramblers are the most recent example we have of a true Cinderella run.

Until the next one...

