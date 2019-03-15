Pep Guardiola Reacts to UCL Draw, Talks Manchester City Injuries vs. Swansea

Pep Guardiola Reacts to UCL Draw, Talks Manchester City Injuries vs. SwanseaMarch 15, 2019
Pep Guardiola has given his reaction to Manchester City drawing Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Champions League and spoken of the "respect" between the two sides.
Friday's draw in Nyon, Switzerland, saw City and Spurs drawn to face one another in an all-English affair in the quarter-finals.
BBC Sport's Simon Stone shared Guardiola's response:
Pep on @SpursOfficial draw: "We know each other quite well. A lot of respect for them. We will try to do a good two games."
City were already due to face Tottenham in the Premier League in April, so they'll now face them three times in quick succession in a hectic schedule, per Goal's Sam Lee:
City’s April fixtures as it stands 6. Cardiff (H) PL - but could be FA Cup semi at Wembley instead 9. Spurs (A) CL 14. Palace (A) PL 17. Spurs (H) CL 20. Spurs (H) PL 24. United (A) PL 28. Burnley (A) PL 30/1 May. Potential CL semi (H)
Per Sky Blues vlogger Ian Cheeseman, the manager appeared nonchalant regarding the fixture pile-up:
Pep: we play three games against Spurs in a few days but we just have to take each game separately, it is what it is #ManCity https://t.co/BB34RrVxNi
April will be an enormous test for City, though, as a schedule like that will stretch their squad to its limit as they continue their hunt for the quadruple.
On the other hand, there is perhaps no squad in world football better equipped to deal with the situation because of their unparalleled strength in depth.
Before then, they'll look to take a step closer toward winning the FA Cup on Saturday when they travel to Swansea City.
They'll have to do so without several players available:
Kompany and De Bruyne are out tomorrow. Stones too. Guardiola said Stones was on the bench the other night but not ready to play (same as Mendy the other week).
The quality of their alternatives should mitigate their absences, though.
Aymeric Laporte and Nicolas Otamendi are more than capable of filling in for John Stones and Vincent Kompany.
In place of Kevin De Bruyne, Guardiola could hand Phil Foden a well-earned start or call on either David Silva or Bernardo Silva there, or even Riyad Mahrez if he shuffles his personnel.
Whatever his lineup on Saturday, they should be capable of beating a side 15th in the Championship, even away from home.
