Pep Guardiola Reacts to UCL Draw, Talks Manchester City Injuries vs. Swansea

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 15, 2019

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MARCH 11: Pep Guardiola the head coach / manager of Manchester City during the Manchester City Press Conference & Training Session ahead of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Second leg match against Schalke 04 at Manchester City Football Academy on March 11, 2019 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)
Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Pep Guardiola has given his reaction to Manchester City drawing Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Champions League and spoken of the "respect" between the two sides. 

Friday's draw in Nyon, Switzerland, saw City and Spurs drawn to face one another in an all-English affair in the quarter-finals.

BBC Sport's Simon Stone shared Guardiola's response:

City were already due to face Tottenham in the Premier League in April, so they'll now face them three times in quick succession in a hectic schedule, per Goal's Sam Lee:

Per Sky Blues vlogger Ian Cheeseman, the manager appeared nonchalant regarding the fixture pile-up:

April will be an enormous test for City, though, as a schedule like that will stretch their squad to its limit as they continue their hunt for the quadruple.

On the other hand, there is perhaps no squad in world football better equipped to deal with the situation because of their unparalleled strength in depth.

Before then, they'll look to take a step closer toward winning the FA Cup on Saturday when they travel to Swansea City.

They'll have to do so without several players available:

The quality of their alternatives should mitigate their absences, though.

Aymeric Laporte and Nicolas Otamendi are more than capable of filling in for John Stones and Vincent Kompany.

In place of Kevin De Bruyne, Guardiola could hand Phil Foden a well-earned start or call on either David Silva or Bernardo Silva there, or even Riyad Mahrez if he shuffles his personnel.

Whatever his lineup on Saturday, they should be capable of beating a side 15th in the Championship, even away from home.

