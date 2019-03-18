2019 NFL Draft: Best Fits for Top QBs After Early-Free Agency Action

0 of 6

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

While plenty of players remain available after the opening portion of NFL free agency, most stars have already signed blockbuster contracts. For many fans, the initial excitement stems from the way these deals strengthen and weaken teams.

However, they also shift the NFL landscape and impact the draft. They can make a big difference for incoming quarterbacks—the draft's most scrutinized prospects.

The Jacksonville Jaguars, for example, are probably out of the quarterback market after signing Nick Foles to a four-year, $88 million deal. But if they're no longer a fit for a quarterback prospect such as Kyler Murray or Dwayne Haskins, which teams might take their place?

Here, you'll find the top six quarterbacks from Bleacher Report draft analyst Matt Miller's big board and the best NFL match for each, based on factors like roster makeup, team fit, scheme fit and need.