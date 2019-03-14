Video: Frank Howard Appears to Try to Trip Zion Williamson in ACC Tournament

Video: Frank Howard Appears to Try to Trip Zion Williamson in ACC TournamentMarch 15, 2019
Syracuse Orange senior Frank Howard will have some questions to answer following Thursday night's ACC quarterfinal showdown with the Duke Blue Devils.
And it's not because he was single-handedly keeping his team in the game.
Early in the first half, Howard appeared to try to trip Duke star Zion Williamson—who was appearing in his first game since suffering a Grade 1 knee sprain on Feb. 20—following a Zion dunk:
Syracuse's Frank Howard appeared to attempt to trip Zion Williamson early in the first half. https://t.co/aNUUebKMXH
The 6'7", 285-pound Blue Devils forward managed to stay on his feet, but the video does not look good for Howard.
I’m no Duke fan but how the hell has Frank Howard not been ejected from the game and banned for the rest of the college year? Just because the refs missed a DELIBERATE PREMEDITATED ATTEMPT TO INJURE A PLAYER JUST BACK FROM INJURY in real time doesn’t mean they can’t act NOW https://t.co/FAQzJx8Yql
Duke has certainly had its tripping issues with Grayson Allen. But Frank Howard of Syracuse clearly tried to trip a Zion coming off a knee injury, as Zion was dominating Syracuse. Should've been ejected. Refs missed it.
Syracuse star Frank Howard sticks out foot trying to trip Zion. Probably worth a suspension for a half if Syracuse wins. Also, CBS/NCAA do NOT want this crap https://t.co/vkrPUQ2n7b
The incident will garner plenty of attention given that it came on the national stage and involved the likely No. 1 overall pick in this year's NBA draft.
At 20-12 entering the night, Syracuse appears to be firmly in the field of 68 teams for the 2019 NCAA tournament. It will be worth keeping an eye on any potential discipline coming Howard's way, though.
It's worth noting that former Duke star Grayson Allen was suspended (by coach Mike Krzyzewski) for one game for tripping, although Allen was a repeat offender.
