Video: Frank Howard Appears to Try to Trip Zion Williamson in ACC Tournament

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Syracuse Orange senior Frank Howard will have some questions to answer following Thursday night's ACC quarterfinal showdown with the Duke Blue Devils.

And it's not because he was single-handedly keeping his team in the game.

Early in the first half, Howard appeared to try to trip Duke star Zion Williamson—who was appearing in his first game since suffering a Grade 1 knee sprain on Feb. 20—following a Zion dunk:

The 6'7", 285-pound Blue Devils forward managed to stay on his feet, but the video does not look good for Howard.

The incident will garner plenty of attention given that it came on the national stage and involved the likely No. 1 overall pick in this year's NBA draft.

At 20-12 entering the night, Syracuse appears to be firmly in the field of 68 teams for the 2019 NCAA tournament. It will be worth keeping an eye on any potential discipline coming Howard's way, though.

It's worth noting that former Duke star Grayson Allen was suspended (by coach Mike Krzyzewski) for one game for tripping, although Allen was a repeat offender.