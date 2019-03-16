Blind Resume: Which Bubble Teams Are Most Deserving of 2019 NCAA Tournament Bid?

3 of 7

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Team E: 22-7, NET: 42, KP: 54, SOS: 188, NCSOS: 268, 1-5 vs. Q1, 3-1 vs. Q2, 18-1 vs. Q3/Q4

Team F: 25-5, NET: 46, KP: 53, SOS: 196, NCSOS: 75, 2-2 vs. Q1, 3-1 vs. Q2, 20-2 vs. Q3/Q4

Team G: 23-7, NET: 48, KP: 52, SOS: 213, NCSOS: 62, 2-3 vs. Q1, 1-3 vs. Q2, 20-1 vs. Q3/Q4

Team H: 26-6, NET: 60, KP: 81, SOS: 104, NCSOS: 124, 2-6 vs. Q1, 2-0 vs. Q2, 22-0 vs. Q3/Q4

Of all team comparison debates, this might be the most important.

Everyone keeps grouping these four teams together in their arguments that mid-major teams deserve more of a shot at the NCAA tournament. But even with this year's weak bubble, finding four spots just isn't realistic.

We need to decide on one mid-major team to rally around. Otherwise, they'll all get left out like they did in 2016 when Monmouth, Saint Mary's, Hofstra, San Diego State, Saint Bonaventure, BYU and Valparaiso all went to the NIT while teams like Syracuse and Tulsa backed into the Big Dance with questionable resumes.

So, which of these pups most deserves a shot at the big dogs?

The metrics are similar for all four teams. Team H is behind the pack in both NET and KenPom, but it played the toughest schedule and did not suffer a single loss against the bottom three quadrants—which balances things out. The other most noteworthy difference is that Team E is the only one without two Quadrant 1 wins, but its lone Q1 victory was the best of the bunch, by far.

Despite the two bad losses, Team F seems to have the best resume: It has the fewest overall losses despite a solid nonconference schedule and it went 5-3 against the top two quadrants while the other three each went 4-6. (Team G is now 3-6 because its home win over Vermont temporarily dropped to Q3 with the Catamounts at No. 76 in the NET.)

That's why I have Belmont (Team F) in the projected field with Furman (Team E), Lipscomb (Team G) and UNC Greensboro (Team H) on the outside looking in.

If there is room for two teams, UNC Greensboro is probably the most deserving. Five of its six losses came against the NET top 15, and three of those games were highly competitive.

Although it doesn't seem likely, what the committee should do is pit Indiana and Texas against UNCG and Belmont in the First Four.