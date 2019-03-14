Video: Watch Zion Williamson Throw Down Monster Dunk in Return from Knee Injury

Kyle Newport
March 15, 2019

FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2019, file photo, Duke's Zion Williamson (1) dunks during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Clemson, in Durham, N.C. Williamson was named both The Associated Press ACC player and newcomer of the year, Tuesday, March 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)
Gerry Broome/Associated Press

Any concerns about Zion Williamson's knee were put to rest early in Thursday night's ACC tournament quarterfinal showdown with the Syracuse Orange.

Playing in his first game since suffering a Grade 1 knee sprain on Feb. 20, the 6'7", 285-pound Williamson proved he was healthy in the opening minutes by throwing down a highlight-reel slam on a fast break:

For those curious if a travel was called, the referees did not blow the whistle.

