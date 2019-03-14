Video: Watch Zion Williamson Throw Down Monster Dunk in Return from Knee Injury

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

Any concerns about Zion Williamson's knee were put to rest early in Thursday night's ACC tournament quarterfinal showdown with the Syracuse Orange.

Playing in his first game since suffering a Grade 1 knee sprain on Feb. 20, the 6'7", 285-pound Williamson proved he was healthy in the opening minutes by throwing down a highlight-reel slam on a fast break:

For those curious if a travel was called, the referees did not blow the whistle.