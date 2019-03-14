Tony Ferguson's Wife Cristina Files Restraining Order; Alleges Domestic Violence

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Cristina Ferguson, the wife of UFC star Tony Ferguson, has filed a restraining order against him, MMA Junkie's Steven Marrocco reported Thursday.

According to Marrocco, police filed five incident reports documenting "several domestic disturbances at the Ferguson residence since January 2018, including three in the past month."

Cristina Ferguson filed the restraining order after her husband took their two-year-old son to their home and changed the locks while she was with her parents in another city.

Paradigm Sports, which represents Ferguson, provided a statement to Marrocco: "This is a private family matter that is in the process of being resolved."

Cristina Ferguson called authorities on Feb. 16 because she was worried about her husband's well-being. Police arrived at the Ferguson household and didn't believe Ferguson to pose a threat to himself or others. One officer, however, told Ferguson he should seek medical help.

Three days later, police returned to the Fergusons' house to perform a welfare check, per Marrocco: "Police spoke to an unidentified female who stated Tony Ferguson had 'not slept for three days and was tearing apart the home' and 'broke apart the fireplace and believed someone placed a [computer] chip in his leg.'"

Ferguson last fought in October 2018, beating Anthony Pettis at UFC 229. Thursday's report comes after UFC President Dana White had a cryptic response after being asked when Ferguson would return to the Octagon.

"Tony is dealing with a lot of personal issues right now and can't fight," White wrote on Instagram (h/t Lewis Mckeever of SB Nation's Bloody Elbow). "Hopefully things turn around for him and he can get back in there."

Regarding Cristina Ferguson's restraining order, Marrocco reported the Orange County (California) Superior Court has an investigation scheduled March 22, with a hearing set for April 5.