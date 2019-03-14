Video: Watch Ryan Moore Record Hole-in-One at TPC Sawgrass' Legendary 17th Hole

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Ryan Moore's pursuit of The Players Championship title got off to a superb start on Thursday, as he made a hole-in-one at TPC Sawgrass' iconic 17th hole.

Moore, having started his round on the back nine, played the par three as his eighth hole of the day and didn't need to pick his putter out of his bag after this precise approach:

The hole-in-one saw Moore move to four-under par for his round. On the next hole, he was up to five-under, just two shots back on the clubhouse leader Tommy Fleetwood, following a birdie.

For so many golfers, the penultimate hole at Sawgrass can be a round-wrecker, as the green is surrounded by water and the pin placement often treacherous. But for Moore, it has the potential to provide a springboard for a prosperous week at Sawgrass.

Golf statistician Jason Sobel showcased the numbers that show how tough a hole this has been to ace down the years:

Bet365 provided the list of players Moore joined by making this hole-in-one at the 17th:

Moore is chasing his first win since August 2016, when he came out on top at the John Deere Classic.