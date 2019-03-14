Big Ten Tournament 2019: Round 2 Scores, Updated Bracket, Quarterfinals Schedule

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

The Big Ten Tournament continues Thursday with four games in Chicago, as teams in the bottom half of the conference looked to get a start on potentially playing the spoiler.

Maryland was the only Top-25 team in action, while Ohio State and Indiana opened the day with a game that would essentially eliminate the loser from at-large contention.

Here's a look at how things played out.

Ohio State 79, Indiana 75

Indiana put up a valiant comeback effort, but it wasn't enough. C.J. Jackson knocked down a pair of free throws with four seconds remaining to clinch Ohio State's 79-75 victory over Indiana on Thursday.



The Buckeyes led by 15 points with 6:40 remaining until Indiana caught fire, closing the gap to three points on a Romeo Langford layup with 55 seconds remaining and to two on a Devonte Green three with six seconds left. Ohio State answered the bell each time, with Keyshawn Woods hitting a response jumper to Langford's layup to stretch the lead to five with 36 seconds left, and Jackson's free throws sealed the deal.

Woods scored a team-high 18 points, while Jackson and Kaleb Wesson each had 17. Andre Wesson added 13 points as four of Indiana's five starters were in double figures.

Green broke out for a career-high 26 points off the bench, knocking down eight three-pointers. Star freshman Romeo Langford was limited to nine points on 4-of-12 shooting in what could be his final collegiate game. Langford is expected to be a top-10 pick in June's NBA draft, and it's possible he'd forgo paying in the NIT to protect his health.

Juwan Morgan was the only Hoosiers starter in double figures, finishing with 12 points.

Indiana was considered on the "last four out" bubble by ESPN's Joe Lunardi coming into Thursday. Ohio State was among Lunardi's "last four in" for the tournament.

The Buckeyes move on to play top seed Michigan State on Friday. A win would almost certainly seal their fate as a tournament team.