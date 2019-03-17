NCAA Bracket 2019: Complete Guide to South RegionMarch 18, 2019
NCAA Bracket 2019: Complete Guide to South Region
The Virginia Cavaliers are the early story of this NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament.
One season after becoming the first No. 1 seed ever to fall to a No. 16, it's not so strange to think Virginia might feel it has something to prove.
With that in mind, as CBS unveiled the brackets, I felt more than a little nauseous on behalf of poor Gardner-Webb, who I'll sincerely hope reaches the double-digit scoring mark in that opening game.
In all seriousness, as the top seed in the South Region this year, all eyes will be on the Cavs. With their top overall place on the KenPom efficiency rankings, UVA has the tools to do plenty of damage in this region and beyond.
But as you might imagine, there are all sorts of other pieces in play in the South. How about the defending national champion Villanova Wildcats? What about a trio of formidable Big 10 squads in Purdue, Wisconsin and Iowa? And how about the team on the two-line, a very, VERY dangerous group of players from Knoxville, Tennessee?
I'm ready to break this the heck down. I'm ready for this tournament to get rolling. We're going to look at the best matchups, the teams and players to watch, some upset picks and some ideas about who will ultimately emerge. We have all the logistical details too. Ready? Let's get it on.
Round-of-64 Schedule and TV Info
Thursday
(Games in Hartford, Connecticut)
No. 6 Villanova (Spread: -4.5) vs. No. 11 Saint Mary's, 7:20 pm (Eastern), TBS
No. 3 Purdue (-12.5) vs. No. 14 Old Dominon, 9:45, TBS
Friday
(Games in Columbia, South Carolina)
No. 1 Virginia (-24) vs. No. 16 Gardner-Webb, 3 pm, TruTV
No. 8 Mississippi (1.5) vs. No. 9 Oklahoma, 12:40 pm, TruTV
(Games in San Jose, California)
No. 5 Wisconsin (-2.5) vs. No. 12 Oregon, 4:20 pm, TBS
No. 4 Kansas State -5.5) vs. No. 13 University California, Irvine, 2 pm, TBS
(Games in Columbus, Ohio)
No. 7 Cincinnati (-3) vs. No. 10 Iowa, 2:15 pm, CBS
No. 2 Tennessee (-17.5) vs. No. 15 Colgate, 2:30 pm, CBS
Must-See Games
No. 1 Virginia vs. No. 16 Gardner-Webb
You knew this was coming.
You also know what you're getting with the Cavaliers basketball team. It continued apace this season; they led the nation in allowing a paltry 54.6 points a game, according to NCAA statistics. On 10 occasions, they held opponents below 50.
They should cruise past Gardner-Webb. Right? Yeah. But given that shocking loss last year to University of Maryland Baltimore County—in which the Retrievers hit threes and used their own stifling D to basically out-Virginia Virginia—this one isn't set until it's set. And don't think Gardner-Webb isn't emboldened by this matchup.
Virginia will have a huge albatross around its neck, until they can get it off.
No. 7 Cincinnati vs. No. 10 Iowa
Don't be surprised if the Cincinnati Bearcats come out like a house on fire.
They finished 28-6, including eight wins in their last 10 contests and an American Athletic Conference tournament title over a Houston team that was No. 11 in the country at the time of the win. Jarron Cumberland might be one of the better players on the country that hoopheads haven't heard of. They had a pretty decent case for a seeding much better than what they got.
I can't wait to see what they do to Iowa. The Hawkeyes specialize in that whole rock-fight thing that Big 10 apologists fetishize. It works well when your team is really good or you're playing a like-minded program. Sometimes, though, you can get yourself run off the court.
Iowa is battle-tested for sure, with a 22-11 record in the country's third-best conference, per RealTime RPI. I'm not saying they're an easy out. As opposed to Cincy, though, they finished their season with a 4-10 mark. That sets this up as a very interesting test between power and mid-major conferences. If this is a rock fight, someone's getting smashed.
Top Storylines
What Will Virginia Do?
After last year's debacle, there was an idea that Virginia's vaunted Pack Line defense might have been solved for good and all. Turns out that unless you can make half your threes, as UMBC did, you're really not going to make a ton of headway.
To put it another way, this is all on Virginia. Another 1985-Villanova-style, this-team-can't-miss scenario is unlikely. At the same time, Virginia has a history of postseason underachievement that predates 2018.
Just two seasons before, with a loaded team led by future NBA mainstay Malcolm Brogdon, the top-seeded Cavs fell to No. 10 Syracuse in the Elite Eight. The season before that, No. 7 Michigan State knocked off second-seeded UVA before the Cavs could reach the second weekend. There are other examples.
There's no top-level college basketball team more star-crossed right now than Virginia. So, you know, we'll see what they do.
Is Oregon Really the Nation's Hottest Team?
My goodness gracious have the Ducks been on a streak. After storming out from essentially nowhere to capture the Pac-12 title, Oregon got love from TV and online pundits alike as quite possibly the streakingnest team to be streaking right now. Are those actual words or concepts? Probably not. But I hope they're illustrative nevertheless.
You get that sort of love when you win out in your last eight, including an overtime win over Arizona State before crushing Washington in the tourney final.
For sure, Oregon is playing shorthanded. Center Bol Bol (son of iconic NBA center Manute Bol) was the team leader in scoring and plenty of other categories, but he went down in January with a stress fracture and is out for the season.
Despite the loss, Oregon is flourishing. The great Payton Pritchard has certainly picked up a good deal of the slack that emerged following Bol's loss. The Ducks took down four opponents in four days to grab the Pac 12 title. Can they keep it going against a good but beatable team in Wisconsin?
Is it Happening to Kansas State Again?
You felt for Kansas State and forward Dean Wade last seasons when Wade sustained a foot injury just as March was getting serious.
The feet are again an issue at the worst possible time, as KSU takes a wait-and-see approach to the whole thing.
The 6'10" forward and Back-to-Back all-Big 12 first-teamer averaged 12.9 points and 6.2 rebounds per game, per ESPN.
If Wade can't return, and the Wildcats can't recoup his loss, they may be a very live upset pick against the University of California, Irvine. More on that in a moment.
Can Tennessee Get to Virginia?
Kentucky isn't their usual juggernaut selves this year, but they're a tough out nonetheless. They went out of the SEC tourney this courtesy of one of this season's most underrated teams: the Volunteers of Tennessee.
The Vols sit at No. 8 in the overal KenPom efficiency rankings and third on the offensive side. Sure, they lost to Auburn in the SEC tournament finals—and Auburn is a very tough team in its own right—but it's not altogether shocking that a loss might come one day after such an emotional win over Kentucky.
But as their KenPom rankings suggest, this isn't just another team. They have confidence on the court. They know how to hit big shots. Admiral Schofield and Grant Williams are as potent as any backcourt tandem in this country. (Yes, I know Williams is a forward, but I think you understand the concept.)
If Tennessee plays Virginia to reach the Final Four, that is some kind of must-see TV, at least for this guy.
Stars to Watch
Payton Pritchard, G, Oregon
Pritchard is Oregon's clear top option after Bol's departure. He needed to step and he did.
Since Bol's injury in December, all the junior has done is score 12.6 points per game to lead the team alongside forward Louis King. He finished fourth in the conference with 4.5 handles per game and second with 1.9 steals each contest, per ESPN statistics.
As the Ducks go, so goes Pritchard.
Jarron Cumberland, G, Cincinnati
There's a little less ambiguity on this one. Cumberland is the best player on the Bearcats, and he's good, and that's it.
The junior is third in the AAC with 18.4 points per game and 10th with 3.7 assists per game. He even chips in 4.4 rebounds per game, good for third on this team, per ESPN data.
Cumberland makes the Bearcats go. If Iowa can stop him, they win.
Grant Williams, SF, Tennessee
Everyone loves Admiral Schofield, if nothing else because of his name. It's good name!
But if I'm picking teams, I want Grant Williams.
Williams leads the Vols in scoring (19.2) and rebounding (7.5). He's third on the team with 3.1 helpers. He plays inside, he plays outside, and if you want more evidence of his importance to this team, his 31.5 player efficiency rating, according to Basketball Reference, is leaps and bounds above that of his teammates.
Overall, he doesn't feel like the type to get rattled. If anyone's going to lead Tennessee to the promised land, it's going to be Williams.
Favorites Most Likely to Fall
Kansas State
You have to think the selection committee did this on purpose. A hobbled Kansas State program is now facing the probably the most live dog in the field in UC Irvine, or, as I like to call them, the Anteaters.
The Anteaters are tailor made to be the super-trendy upset pick. And it makes sense. Both teams emphasize defense. While KSU clearly has a higher level of competition, they do rank below UC Irvine when it comes to scoring points, which I understand is important for game-winning. According to NCAA data, UC Irvine is a dismal 178th in D-1 with a measly 72.5 points per game. Meanwhile, KSU is 320th with 65.9 points per contest. That's not the number you want to see if you want your team to win basketball games.
Villanova
They're not a huge favorite here at No. 6, but their inevitable fall will be notable nonetheless because of their championship status.
I do think they will advance, despite facing a Saint Mary's team in the first round that is fresh off a crushing of Gonzaga.
That feels like a one-off more than Villanova's success. Yes, they're a No. 6 seed so not a high seed on paper, but any notion that they might make a run will be stopped, at the very latest, when they hit the second round.
Most Likely Cinderella
UC Irvine
Now, when we say "Cinderella," we're not talking about a feisty No. 9 seed. We're talking about a group that really can come out of the blue.
In this bracket, that team is University of California, Irvine. I mentioned them before. They are the anteaters. And they are going to anteat their way into your heart.
Kansas State is a beatable team, for the aforementioned reasons. But UC Irvine may have a shot beyond that. Their KenPom defensive ranking is No. 75. That's above teams like Iowa State, Villanova, Mississippi and others.
OK, OK, relax about strength of schedule. I'm willing to concede that the Anteaters just might have enjoyed an easier path to this place than other teams, hence their seed. Is it possible? I'm willing to concede that it's possible. But this team has some veterans on it—only one freshman in it's general six-man rotation—and it might be ripe to get some things done.
Who Will Make the Sweet 16?
(1) Virginia
It's chalk for the Cavaliers on paper. But perhaps it could also be that in real life, maybe?
Am I silly for giving them the benefit of the doubt over Gardner-Webb and, assuming chalk, a Mississippi team that lost four of its last five coming into this? UVA fans certainly have to hope their team doesn't blow another layup.
(5) Wisconsin
This is tough, because as mentioned I like Oregon a lot. But the Ducks "won" just by getting to this point.
Wisconsin isn't amazing but with a star like Ethan Happ they should be OK. That's definitely true given Bol's injury. The Badgers should down the Ducks and then handle a super-fun upset special in the Anteaters, as I like to call them.
(6) Villanova
Part of me wants to pick Saint Mary's here. But the defending champs will break through
Purdue will escape a frisky Old Dominion team that has the wherwithal to to play them possession for possession. But the Boilermaker train ends with Villanova and the efficient three-point shooting that I'm guessing Purdue won't be able to stop.
(2) Tennessee
Colgate is a brand of toothpaste. Following that, Cincinnati is scrappy but probably overmatched by a deep Tennessee backcourt rotation that can work it around, get inside, and shoot over the top.
Honestly? This is an easy path for a very good Volunteers team.
The Elite 8 Matchup Will Be...
(1) Virginia vs. (2) Tennessee
I know it's boring to have a one-two matchup, but it works in this instance.
Virginia has a lot to prove. That vaunted defense has yet to prove itself in the postseason environment.
Just to put a fine point on it, UVA's pack line defense puts pressure on the opposing guard, prevents penetration, and essentially forces the other team to shoot lower-percentage threes.
We know the stats that prove the Cavs' overall effectiveness in that regard, because we already talked about them. On the other end, Tennessee is sixth in the nation in field goal percentage, per NCAA statistics.
But there's the rub...
And the Final Four Team Is...
(1) Virginia
That's right. It's happening.
Here's why: as good as Tennessee is, they can't shoot over that defense. Their field goal percentage is 35.2 percent—good for only 132nd in the nation. That's good enough in most cases, but it's not good enough when it becomes your primary offensive weapon, as it will against Virginia's defense.
I sitting here shaking my head. What did I do this for? Why did I pick Virginia? Maybe I'm a fool, but my sense is that this is an easy draw, and it will result in the Cavaliers finally breaking through.