NCAA Bracket 2019: Complete Guide to South Region

What Will Virginia Do?



After last year's debacle, there was an idea that Virginia's vaunted Pack Line defense might have been solved for good and all. Turns out that unless you can make half your threes, as UMBC did, you're really not going to make a ton of headway.

To put it another way, this is all on Virginia. Another 1985-Villanova-style, this-team-can't-miss scenario is unlikely. At the same time, Virginia has a history of postseason underachievement that predates 2018.

Just two seasons before, with a loaded team led by future NBA mainstay Malcolm Brogdon, the top-seeded Cavs fell to No. 10 Syracuse in the Elite Eight. The season before that, No. 7 Michigan State knocked off second-seeded UVA before the Cavs could reach the second weekend. There are other examples.

There's no top-level college basketball team more star-crossed right now than Virginia. So, you know, we'll see what they do.

Is Oregon Really the Nation's Hottest Team?

My goodness gracious have the Ducks been on a streak. After storming out from essentially nowhere to capture the Pac-12 title, Oregon got love from TV and online pundits alike as quite possibly the streakingnest team to be streaking right now. Are those actual words or concepts? Probably not. But I hope they're illustrative nevertheless.

You get that sort of love when you win out in your last eight, including an overtime win over Arizona State before crushing Washington in the tourney final.

For sure, Oregon is playing shorthanded. Center Bol Bol (son of iconic NBA center Manute Bol) was the team leader in scoring and plenty of other categories, but he went down in January with a stress fracture and is out for the season.

Despite the loss, Oregon is flourishing. The great Payton Pritchard has certainly picked up a good deal of the slack that emerged following Bol's loss. The Ducks took down four opponents in four days to grab the Pac 12 title. Can they keep it going against a good but beatable team in Wisconsin?

Is it Happening to Kansas State Again?

You felt for Kansas State and forward Dean Wade last seasons when Wade sustained a foot injury just as March was getting serious.

The feet are again an issue at the worst possible time, as KSU takes a wait-and-see approach to the whole thing.

The 6'10" forward and Back-to-Back all-Big 12 first-teamer averaged 12.9 points and 6.2 rebounds per game, per ESPN.

If Wade can't return, and the Wildcats can't recoup his loss, they may be a very live upset pick against the University of California, Irvine. More on that in a moment.



Can Tennessee Get to Virginia?

Kentucky isn't their usual juggernaut selves this year, but they're a tough out nonetheless. They went out of the SEC tourney this courtesy of one of this season's most underrated teams: the Volunteers of Tennessee.

The Vols sit at No. 8 in the overal KenPom efficiency rankings and third on the offensive side. Sure, they lost to Auburn in the SEC tournament finals—and Auburn is a very tough team in its own right—but it's not altogether shocking that a loss might come one day after such an emotional win over Kentucky.

But as their KenPom rankings suggest, this isn't just another team. They have confidence on the court. They know how to hit big shots. Admiral Schofield and Grant Williams are as potent as any backcourt tandem in this country. (Yes, I know Williams is a forward, but I think you understand the concept.)

If Tennessee plays Virginia to reach the Final Four, that is some kind of must-see TV, at least for this guy.