Ray Allen, Jason Terry & Carlos Boozer Talk NCAA Cinderellas with Taylor Rooks

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoMarch 14, 2019

  1. Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll

  2. Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets

  3. Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year

  4. Ja Morant Is Ready to Take Over March Madness

  5. Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine

  6. LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books

  7. Nation's Leading Scorer Is Getting Buckets for Campbell

  8. Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka

  9. LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album

  10. Antoine Davis Just Broke Steph's Freshman 3-point Record

  11. Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February

  12. Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph

  13. WR Metcalf Looks Ready to Destroy NFL Combine or Take Down Thanos

  14. This Parkour Warrior Pulled a Bus Through London

  15. Trent Richardson Is Popping Off in the AAF

  16. Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks

  17. Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans

  18. Kylie Ohlmiller Might Just Be the Greatest LAX Player Ever

  19. When MJ Wore #12 After His Jersey Was Stolen Before a Game

  20. 15 Years Ago, LeBron, Wade and Melo Took Over All-Star Weekend

Right Arrow Icon

Ray Allen, Carlos Boozer, and Jason Terry reflect on their college basketball memories and discuss some of their favorite tourney moments as they join Taylor Rooks for an unfiltered hoops conversation before the start of the NCAA tournament.

   

Bleacher Report is your No. 1 stop for what's trending in sports. You can count on B/R for all the hottest stories. From wild sports to the next big thing, don't miss out.

Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    What Is LeBron's Trade Value?

    'I wouldn’t … give more than one protected first' — NBA GMs and execs explore LBJ's declining value

    Featured logo
    Featured

    What Is LeBron's Trade Value?

    'I wouldn’t … give more than one protected first' — NBA GMs and execs explore LBJ's declining value

    Ric Bucher
    via Bleacher Report

    NFL Free-Agency Moves That Still Need to Happen

    ✍️ Tate to Washington? ⚡️ Suh switches LA squads 💪 Pats find new star TE

    Featured logo
    Featured

    NFL Free-Agency Moves That Still Need to Happen

    ✍️ Tate to Washington? ⚡️ Suh switches LA squads 💪 Pats find new star TE

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report

    Who Survives MLB's 'Division of Death?'

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Who Survives MLB's 'Division of Death?'

    Jacob Shafer
    via Bleacher Report

    Packers Making Moves, But Is It Too Late?

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Packers Making Moves, But Is It Too Late?

    Mike Tanier
    via Bleacher Report