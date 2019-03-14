ACC Tournament 2019: Quarterfinals Scores, Updated Bracket, Semifinal Schedule

Chuck Burton/Associated Press

The field at the ACC tournament will pare down to four Thursday, as a quartet of games is on the schedule in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Zion Williamson is slated to make his much-anticipated return after missing most of the last six games with a knee injury. Should Williamson and Duke advance, the Player of the Year candidate could finally fully participate in the Blue Devils' rivalry with North Carolina after leaving less than a minute into their first matchup.

Top-seeded Virginia was also looking to further solidify its status as a top seed for the selection committee Sunday.

Here's a look at how things played out.

Virginia 76, NC State 56

Kyle Guy scored a game-high 29 points, and Jack Salt added 18 points as Virginia overcame a shaky first half to earn a 76-56 win over NC State in their quarterfinals matchup.

Virginia trailed 29-27 at halftime after a rocky start from the field, and NC State led 36-35 following a DJ Funderburk layup with 15:25 remaining. The Cavaliers went on a 14-1 run from there and never looked back. Guy and De'Andre Hunter accounted for 12 of those points.

Looking to atone for last season's embarrassing first-round loss in the NCAA tournament, Virginia looks the part of a national title contender. The Cavaliers' only two regular-season losses were to Duke, and they will get a chance to avoid a season sweep if both teams make it to the conference championship game.

The winner of Thursday's game between Florida State and Virginia Tech awaits. Virginia swept its regular-season series with its in-state rival by 28 points, and the Cavaliers defeated Florida State by 13 points in their lone matchup.

Virginia's second-half performance was a promising sign given the understandable March yips returning players could have felt. The Cavaliers will once again enter the dance as a No. 1 seed, and it's possible they lock up the top overall seed if they get past Florida State or Virginia Tech.