ACC Tournament 2019: Quarterfinals Scores, Updated Bracket, Semifinal Schedule

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMarch 14, 2019

Virginia's Jack Salt (33) hangs from the rim after a dunk against North Carolina State during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, March 14, 2019. Salt was called for a technical foul on the play. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Chuck Burton/Associated Press

The field at the ACC tournament will pare down to four Thursday, as a quartet of games is on the schedule in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Zion Williamson is slated to make his much-anticipated return after missing most of the last six games with a knee injury. Should Williamson and Duke advance, the Player of the Year candidate could finally fully participate in the Blue Devils' rivalry with North Carolina after leaving less than a minute into their first matchup.

Top-seeded Virginia was also looking to further solidify its status as a top seed for the selection committee Sunday.

Here's a look at how things played out.

      

Virginia 76, NC State 56

Kyle Guy scored a game-high 29 points, and Jack Salt added 18 points as Virginia overcame a shaky first half to earn a 76-56 win over NC State in their quarterfinals matchup.

Virginia trailed 29-27 at halftime after a rocky start from the field, and NC State led 36-35 following a DJ Funderburk layup with 15:25 remaining. The Cavaliers went on a 14-1 run from there and never looked back. Guy and De'Andre Hunter accounted for 12 of those points.

Looking to atone for last season's embarrassing first-round loss in the NCAA tournament, Virginia looks the part of a national title contender. The Cavaliers' only two regular-season losses were to Duke, and they will get a chance to avoid a season sweep if both teams make it to the conference championship game.

The winner of Thursday's game between Florida State and Virginia Tech awaits. Virginia swept its regular-season series with its in-state rival by 28 points, and the Cavaliers defeated Florida State by 13 points in their lone matchup.

Virginia's second-half performance was a promising sign given the understandable March yips returning players could have felt. The Cavaliers will once again enter the dance as a No. 1 seed, and it's possible they lock up the top overall seed if they get past Florida State or Virginia Tech.

