Nightmare Matchups for Potential No. 1 Seeds in the 2019 NCAA Tournament

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Earning a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament is a major accomplishment. While it guarantees nothing, it typically affords a team the most promising route to the Final Four.

But landmines always show up along the way.

As the 2019 men's tournament approaches, fans of the premier teams in the country should be hoping to avoid specific opponents. Look, the players don't have time to care about it. They're not going to dissect the bracket like we, as viewers, do.

Certain styles, strengths and weaknesses can clash, though. We've identified teams that will likely be seeded fifth or lower that could bounce a specific potential No. 1 seed in March Madness.

Honorable mentions are included on each slide, noting other likely NCAA tournament teams with similar styles. This section also highlights top-four seeds that are particularly bad matchups.